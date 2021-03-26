Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland responds during question period in the House of Commons Tuesday December 1, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland responds during question period in the House of Commons Tuesday December 1, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Pandemic spending sent federal deficit to $268 billion in January, feds say

Federal wage subsidy, benefits for hard-hit workers, and elevated transfers to provinces contributed to rise

The federal government says it ran a budgetary deficit of $268.2 billion through 10 months of its fiscal year as the treasury pumped out more pandemic aid.

The deficit from April to January compares to a deficit of $10.6 billion over the same period one year earlier.

The government says in its monthly fiscal monitor that the deep deficit reflects the unprecedented deterioration in the economy and the government’s spending response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Program spending, excluding net actuarial losses, ran up to nearly $474 billion between April and January, a $216.3-billion increase from the $257.7 billion one year earlier.

The federal wage subsidy, benefits for hard-hit workers, and elevated transfers to provinces all contributed to the rise.

At the same time, revenues were $235.8 billion, a $40.5-billion drop from the same period one year earlier, as tax revenues and EI premiums decreased, and Crown corporations reported lower profits.

Public debt charges fell to $17.2 billion compared with $20.2 billion a year earlier, largely reflecting lower inflation and interest rates.

At the end of January, net federal debt was just under $1.09 trillion.

The fiscal monitor released Friday will be the last budgetary update before the government tables a budget on April 19, its first since March 2019.

The budget is expected to provide an accounting of government spending through the pandemic, which the Finance Department in November estimated will send the deficit for the fiscal year to almost $400 billion.

The Liberals have also promised a plan to spend between $70 billion and $100 billion over the coming years in fiscal stimulus to help the economy recover.

The Liberals will need the support in the House of Commons of at least one other major party to pass their upcoming spending plan.

In a letter this week, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that he expected the budget to include no new tax increases and to ease regulations to prod business investment in machinery, technology and equipment.

The concern is that absent that spending, Canadian companies won’t be able to compete as global economies rebound, slowing growth in wages and job creation the government wants to see.

The letter went on to suggest the government avoid what O’Toole called “large, costly, and universal social programs” that could hurt economic growth, warning Trudeau that his party would resist “partisan pet projects and new unsustainable permanent spending.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

federal budgetfederal government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. labour minister concerned over recent workplace deaths
Next story
New app a ‘safe space’ for Indigenous people to report racism in B.C. health care

Just Posted

Linemen from BC Hydro switch out power lines on Napier Street between Third and Fourth Avenues on Sunday, March 21, 2021. Crews from Nanaimo were also in Port Alberni to assist with the job, which included a scheduled power outage to businesses in the area. (LYNN HOOPER/ Special to the News)
BC Hydro line replacement goes smoothly

Port Alberni businesses took a pause on March 21 for hydro work

Contractors have started working on structural improvements to the McLean Mill dam, near the Alberni Valley Enhancement Association’s fish hatchery. Work started the week of March 15, 2021 and is expected to wrap up at the end of April. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Construction work begins on McLean Mill dam

Structural improvement project has been on the books since 2018

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. (FILE PHOTO)
First men’s scramble looming at Alberni Golf Club

Teams of four need to sign up at pro shop

The Tofino Bus is hoping to resume service by the first week of April. (Tofino Bus Photo)
Island bus service to resume

Tofino Bus could be operational by April after gov’t cash injection

Members of the 100-plus Women Who Care–Port Alberni group donate $16,500 to the Alberni-Clayoquot branch of the BC SPCA in February 2021. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Large donation gives boost to Alberni-Clayoquot SPCA branch

100-plus Women Who Care Port Alberni chapter chooses SPCA for quarterly donation

SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)
VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket debris spotted burning in night’s sky

Hundreds took to social media showing videos and photos of Elon Musk’s space project

The Thatch Pub is near the ferry terminal on Hornby Island. Facebook photo
Work stops at Hornby Island site after human remains found

Archaeological discovery of a child’s remains at proposed redevelopment site

Minister of Citizens’ Services Lisa Beare held a press conference Friday (March 26) with various stakeholders, including North Island and North Coast MLAs and executive director of Coastal First Nations, Christine Smith-Martin.
Province spending $55M to bring high-speed internet to more of B.C.’s coast

Announced Friday, Connected Coast project is expected to connect 139 communities – 48 being rural and Indigenous

Grand Forks’ Lenora “Jo” Belazs holds up a box thought to contain the ashes of “Koko,” left at the Boundary Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop on Wednesday, March 24. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
‘Missing Koko?’: Kootenay thrift shop looking to return pet’s ashes after bizarre donation

‘Is someone missing Koko?’ the Grand Forks’ store asked in a Facebook post earlier this week

Search and rescue teams looked into the night Thursday, March 26 for a missing boy near Hixon. (Nechako Valley Search and Rescue Facebook photo)
Large search effort underway for missing boy, 13, near Quesnel

Efforts are concentrated in Hixon area and involve multiple SAR teams

Kettle Valley Rail Trail winds through the Okanagan and Similkameen on railbed left from B.C.’s historical silver-mining boom. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. forest job program gets COVID-19 aid, expands to coast

Short-term work on trails, bridges, forest firebreaks

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

MLA for Surrey-Newton Harry Bains looks on during a provincial election campaign stop in Surrey, B.C., Monday, May 6, 2013. British Columbia’s labour minister says he’s concerned about the recent number of work site deaths and has contacted the head of the province’s workplace safety agency. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
B.C. labour minister concerned over recent workplace deaths

Harry Bains says he’s reached out to the chair of WorkSafeBC

(file)
Island MP wants parliamentary inquiry into sudden prawn fishery changes

DFO has made the sale of frozen-at-sea spot prawns potentially illegal

Most Read