Paper Excellence, owner of Crofton mill, hit by malware

Paper production in Crofton, and other mills, impacted by incident

Paper Excellence is dealing with a malware issue that may impact production at some of its mill, including the one in Crofton. (File photo)

The IT systems at Paper Excellence Canada have been infiltrated by malware, which is impacting production.

The malware intrusion was detected on the morning of Feb. 19, and it has affected the ability of Paper Excellence, which owns the mill in Crofton, to utilize its communications as well as certain production capabilities.

The incident has been confined to Paper Excellence’s corporate office in Richmond and its manufacturing locations at Crofton, Howe Sound, Port Alberni and Powell River.

But paper production at Crofton, Port Alberni and Powell River has been impacted by the malware.

A news release from Paper Excellence said that as a result, there is the possibility that certain product deliveries may be impacted as the company works to resolve the issue.

“The IT systems at each of the company’s facilities have been isolated,” the press release said.

“Work is currently underway to assess the scope and level of the impact and appropriate next steps to return to full production. The company has engaged external advisors to assist in the investigation. As more information becomes available, the company will provide regular updates via its website.”

forestry