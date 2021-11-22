Crofton mill production was due to resume Nov. 24 from a two-week curtailment. (File photo by Don Bodger)

Paper Excellence warns of potential delivery interruptions for customers

Decision on restart of Crofton mill after two-week production curtailment under review

Paper Excellence is warning customers may see pulp and paper delivery delays due to ongoing supply chain disruptions in North America, compounded by other factors in B.C.

The situation is being monitored closely and will factor in the decision on whether to restart the Crofton mill from its current two-week production curtailment. Paper and pulp operations at the mill were curtailed Nov. 9 and due to be resumed Nov. 24.

The company anticipates potential production interruptions over the next four weeks related to forest fibre and other goods shortages received at B.C. mills.

Global supply chains, ports and carriers have been impacted during the past three months by disruptions related to the pandemic such as labour availability, lack of shipping containers, delayed carriers and significant port congestion. The company indicates the backlogs have hindered its ability to get finished products shipped in a timely manner.

The atmospheric river weather system that hit B.C. on Sunday, Nov. 14 was caused widespread damage. While none of Paper Excellence’s facilities were directly impacted, there has been material damage to B.C.’s infrastructure. The closure of the TransCanada Highway, Highway 3 and Highway 5 plus the closure of the CP and CN rail lines has further impacted outbound product shipments, as the company relies on both truck and rail transportation to move goods.

In a statement, Paper Excellence noted it “remains committed to getting as much product as quickly as possible to its customers and asks for understanding at this time as British Columbia works to rebuild its transportation infrastructure and continues to navigate the impacts of the pandemic. Customers are asked to contact their Paper Excellence sales representatives if they have additional questions about this situation.”

