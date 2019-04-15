Alberni Valley Rescue Squad was tasked to aid in the rescue of an injured paraglider on Friday evening. FACEBOOK PHOTO

Paraglider spends cold night on cliff near Port Alberni

Bad weather hampered helicopter rescue

A paraglider has recovered after spending a cold night stranded on the Beaufort Range near Port Alberni.

The Alberni Valley Rescue Squad (AVRS) was tasked with rescuing a fallen paraglider on the evening of Friday, April 12, after he had reportedly collided with another paraglider in mid-air and was forced to deploy his reserve chute. He landed in the Beaufort Range in steep terrain.

“He landed in an area where he was stranded,” explained AVRS president Dave Poulsen. “It was all cliffs there, and very steep.”

Ground crews were unable to access the paraglider due to the “steep and slippery” conditions, said Poulsen, and evacuation proved to be difficult. The AVRS requested the help of the North Shore Rescue, but the helicopter was hampered by inclement weather on Friday evening.

The paraglider was forced to spend the night on the mountain in cold temperatures and snow, but was retrieved during a brief weather window early Saturday morning.

“He had some exposure issues, but no injuries,” reported Poulsen. “We were successful in recovering him, and now he’s happy and healthy.”

This is the second call that the AVRS has received for a fallen paraglider in the Alberni Valley area in the past month, although the first turned out to be a false alarm. Poulsen said that the activity has taken hold and is becoming more common in the Alberni Valley.

“The thermals off the Beaufort are fairly stable and fairly consistent,” he explained. “It’s definitely been a learning experience for us. It wouldn’t surprise us if this trend continued.

“It’s certainly something to be aware of,” Poulsen added.

 

Alberni Valley Rescue Squad was tasked to aid in the rescue of an injured paraglider on Friday evening. FACEBOOK PHOTO

Previous story
CN Rail to challenge CTA determination that it breached service obligations
Next story
VIDEO: Four people shot dead in Penticton, one man in custody

Just Posted

Paraglider spends cold night on cliff near Port Alberni

Bad weather hampered helicopter rescue

Alberni Valley Bulldogs hire BCHL Coach of the Year

Joe Martin spent four seasons as head coach for the Merritt Centennials

Gyro Club supports young Port Alberni performers

Gyro Club of the Albernis made a donation to the Capitol Theatre

North Island College’s nursing program receives provincial recognition

The BC College of Nursing Professionals awards NIC with a four-year recognition

Kuu-us launches spring food drive campaign

Outreach Van will be travelling door-to-door in Port Alberni

VIDEO: Port Alberni hosts highland dancers

41st annual competition took place at the Alberni Athletic Hall

Father sues daughter over illicit $450,000 townhouse purchase

A judge ruled in the father’s favour this month in B.C. Supreme Court

Crown won’t pursue charges against 14 pipeline opponents in northern B.C.

Some members of the Wet’suwet’en have said Coastal GasLink has no jurisdiction

Man killed in Salmon Arm church shooting remembered as father figure to many

Gordon Parmenter was a church elder known for his skill connecting with people

Horgan appoints former northern MLA to cool tensions on B.C. caribou protection

Blair Lekstrom gets an extra month to consult on new protected areas

Man charged with first-degree murder in Salmon Arm church shooting

Matrix Savage Gathergood remains in custody

Rural doctors, primary care get big share of B.C. doctor settlement

Family physicians giving way to salaried teams in clinics

Tuberculosis case confirmed in Prince George

Northern Health is contacting those who may be at risk

B.C. man, 25, dies after falling from zipline in Thailand, reports say

Bangkok Post says man fell from Flight of the Gibbon zipline in Chiang Mai

Most Read