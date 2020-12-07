Photo submitted by Ambulance Paramedics of BC

Photo submitted by Ambulance Paramedics of BC

Paramedics issue ‘triple threat’ warning for holidays

‘Shift vacancy is the highest it has ever been,’ says Surrey paramedic Shane Sander

Ambulance paramedics are warning the public of a “triple threat” during the Christmas holiday seasons as COVID-19 protocols are expected to compound mental health and addiction emergencies during a time of year that can be especially lonely for some.

These two health crises, coupled with “critically low” low paramedic and dispatcher staffing levels – when 75 per cent of the province does not have full-time ambulance service – will put B.C. to the test this year, according to an Ambulance Paramedics of B.C. press release issued Monday.

“Shift vacancy is the highest it has ever been,” says Surrey paramedic Shane Sander, a union spokesman. “When we come to work, the first question we ask one another is: ‘How many ambulances will stay parked today due to staffing shortages?’ The holidays will certainly test ambulance resources and resilience.”

READ ALSO: COVID-19 infection rate among B.C. paramedics almost zero

Troy Clifford, president of Ambulance Paramedics of BC, says physical, emotional and psychological exhaustion “have set in” among ambulance paramedics and dispatchers.

“We are coming onto one year of responding to the global pandemic and almost five years since the province declared an overdose emergency,” Clifford said. “These double health crises are already threatening our frontline emergency medical services, and the triple threat is that our profession is experiencing recruitment issues and an increase in stress leave, which has created a critical shortage of staff. We are worried about members of the public feeling greater isolation over the holidays or using drugs alone and not having access to immediate medical care and transport to hospital.”

READ ALSO SALUTE: B.C. paramedics are stepping up in COVID-19 battle

Five people per day – 162 all told – died of overdoses in October, the BC Coroners Service revealed last week.

Meantime, Clifford said in Monday’s press release that ambulance crew burnout, retention and recruitment are at a “breaking point.

“What British Columbians may not know is that 75 per cent of the province relies on an on-call service model, meaning there’s no full-time ambulance service. This model makes retention and recruitment of paramedics a challenge because they don’t get meaningful compensation – only $2 per hour during an on-call shift with the hourly wage increasing only if they tend to an emergency or transfer a patient between health facilities.”

According to the press release, in October and November some communities had more than 50 vacant paramedic shifts, resulting in no immediate ambulance response on some days.

Paramedic Kristi Schmitz, who works in Haida Gwaii, said she was on shift every day from September 3 to October 16 to make sure her community had coverage. “This is not sustainable.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

BC HealthCoronavirusSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
You want me to eat what? A look at some of B.C.’s most exotic seafoods

Just Posted

Craig Copland, author of the new Sherlock Holmes mysteries, will be a featured reader at Electric Mermaid on Dec. 18. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni’s ‘Electric Mermaid’ takes a journey

The newest live reading event transports attendees to Vernon, Nova Scotia and even England

A group of four women and one man standing on the sidewalk in front of the Good Eats Cafe on First Ave, circa 1941. People are identified left to right: Milly Hanson, Dorothy Ristow, George Martin (owner), Jessie Federation (who later married George Martin) and Marion Federation (Jessie's sister - later Marion Bebluk). The Good Eats Cafe was originally on First Avenue. It changed hands, first in 1935 when it was bought by Andy Ercolini and again by George Martin, who moved it to Argyle Street where he continued to operate through the 1940s. George Marin later opened Martins Cafe which was on Argyle Street, just down from the current location of the Bank of Montreal on Third Ave. This photo is one of 24,000 in the Alberni Valley Museum’s online archives. See more at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN06769 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: Good Eats Café in Port Alberni

Take a peek at Port Alberni’s history with photos from the Alberni Valley Museum

Marilyn Beuckert, a member of Port Alberni’s Community Action Team, hammers the final stake holding red ribbons that represent the 46 people from mid- Vancouver Island who have died of drug overdoses in 2020. The display went up Dec. 4, 2020 in front of the Salvation Army building at Argyle Street and Fourth Avenue. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Red ribbons mark drug overdose deaths in poignant Port Alberni display

Each ribbon signifies a person who died in mid Vancouver Island: CAT team

The Alberni Valley Non-Contact Hockey League has suspended play under provincial health orders despite having a strict COVID-19 safety plan. (FILE PHOTO COURTESY TREVOR ZADO)
Adult sports shutdown ‘tough pill to swallow’ says Alberni hockey league president

Hockey, curling suspend play under new provincial COVID-19 orders

Renovations are complete at the Bread of Life and following a final health inspection, the warming centre at the Third Avenue facility will be open a few days a week. (PHOTO COURTESY BREAD OF LIFE SOCIETY)
Port Alberni’s warming centre close to opening

Organizers aim for Dec. 4 pending final health inspection

A woman wearing a protective face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Events, gatherings banned through Christmas, New Year’s in B.C. with no COVID reprieve in sight

Two-thirds of the new 2,020 cases are in Fraser Health

The parents of 12-year-old Halle Krawczyk of Salmon Arm received welcome news on Dec. 7, 2020 that the Medical Services Plan has reversed its decision and would fund her surgery in the United States for a rare cancer. However, the family is told they are still faced with at least $150,000 in additional expenses to be incurred during the six months in the U.S. throughout the surgery and recovery. (Contributed)
MSP to fund Salmon Arm girl’s surgery to combat rare cancer after reversing decision

Medical Services Plan reverses decision to not help with U.S. cost, parents still face $150,000 bill

Photo submitted by Ambulance Paramedics of BC
Paramedics issue ‘triple threat’ warning for holidays

‘Shift vacancy is the highest it has ever been,’ says Surrey paramedic Shane Sander

A woman holding a child walks past an elaborate Christmas lights display in Surrey, B.C. on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Drive-thru, drop-off events OK under B.C.’s COVID-19 orders

Travel, team sport and private gathering bans extended to Jan. 8

Owner and pilot in command of Cascadia Air Jeremy Barrett at Campbell River Airport. The new air-taxi service offers three daily flights from Campbell River to Pitt Meadows on the Mainland on weekdays and two flights-a-day on weekends. Photo by Binny Paul/ Campbell River Mirror.
Airline starts air-taxi services between Campbell River and Pitt Meadows

Cascadia Air looks to offer flexibility and connectivity to places in B.C. that are not serviced by bigger jets

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Katherine McParland was executive director of A Way Home Kamloops, a non-profit agency devoted to working on ending youth homelessness. McParland herself was homeless for a period of time after aging out of the foster system. Photograph By KTW FILE
Kamloops homeless advocate leaves defining legacy following death

The death of the executive director of A Way Home Kamloops is being mourned by the team at the agency

(Pxhere)
Christmas in a pandemic: Most Canadians plan to stay closer to home, poll suggests

Hanging up stockings and Christmas lights remains popular, however

An unnamed Kelowna church disregarded provincial health orders against holding in-person services. (File photo)
RCMP break-up gathering at Kelowna church that disregarded COVID-19 restrictions

Officers spoke to a leader about the regulations and no fines were issued

Most Read