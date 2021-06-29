Port Alberni theatregoers will have to wait a little longer to sit in the Paramount Theatre, as the heat wave has forced the theatre to close. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Port Alberni theatregoers will have to wait a little longer to sit in the Paramount Theatre, as the heat wave has forced the theatre to close. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Paramount Theatre closes due to heat wave

Port Alberni theatre will re-open once weather gets cooler

Days after reopening their theatre to moviegoers, the Paramount Theatre in Port Alberni has been forced to close again due to the heat wave that has hit Vancouver Island.

The theatre has been closed for an extended period of time due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and was due to open on June 25 to in-person viewings.

A spokesperson with Landmark Cinemas said updates will be posted daily to their website, LandmarkCinemas.com/Port-Alberni as to when the facility will reopen.

Movies generally run Wednesdays to Sundays.

MoviesPort Alberni

Previous story
Lawyer: Choice of weapon means murder not intended in violent Comox Valley incident
Next story
B.C. drops in-person COVID-19 briefings as cases slow to trickle

Just Posted

Port Alberni theatregoers will have to wait a little longer to sit in the Paramount Theatre, as the heat wave has forced the theatre to close. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Paramount Theatre closes due to heat wave

The sky glowed a deep orange Monday night just before the sun set below the horizon. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Port Alberni’s blistering Monday fails to break all-time Vancouver Island high

B.C. Premier John Horgan announces the province’s four-step COVID-19 reopening plan, June 14, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. drops COVID-19 mask order, recommended until full vaccination

An aerial firefighting helicopter with a Bambi Bucket can be seen dropping water on a localized spot of the Cherry Creek fire off Clayton Road, Monday night. (TONY SHUMUK/ Special to the AV News)
UPDATE: Firefighters work to extinguish Cherry Creek wildfire