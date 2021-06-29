Paramount Theatre closes due to heat wave

Port Alberni theatregoers will have to wait a little longer to sit in the Paramount Theatre, as the heat wave has forced the theatre to close. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Days after reopening their theatre to moviegoers, the Paramount Theatre in Port Alberni has been forced to close again due to the heat wave that has hit Vancouver Island.

The theatre has been closed for an extended period of time due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and was due to open on June 25 to in-person viewings.

A spokesperson with Landmark Cinemas said updates will be posted daily to their website, LandmarkCinemas.com/Port-Alberni as to when the facility will reopen.

Movies generally run Wednesdays to Sundays.

