An oil refinery is seen on the shores of Burrard Inlet in Burnaby, B.C. Tuesday, May 20, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Parkland refinery ramps up processing following restart of Trans Mountain pipeline

Burnaby refinery, a key supplier of gasoline to the Vancouver area, paused in wake of flooding

Parkland Corp. says it is ramping up processing at its B.C. refinery following the restart of the Trans Mountain pipeline.

Calgary-based Parkland paused processing operations at its Burnaby refinery from Nov. 22 to Dec. 10 due to a lack of crude oil supply from the Trans Mountain pipeline.

The pipeline was shut down for three weeks as a precaution due to flooding and extreme weather in B.C.

The Trans Mountain pipeline typically carries about 300,000 barrels of oil per day between Alberta and B.C.

During its pause in operations, the Parkland refinery imported fuel from other locations and transported it by truck and barge to its retail and commercial customers.

The Burnaby refinery is a key supplier of gasoline to the Vancouver area.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Parkland moves to pause B.C. refinery operations due to Trans Mountain pipeline shutdown

oil and gas

Previous story
Island Kwigwis, ‘eagle of the sea,’ to begin Nanaimo-Gabriola service in the new year
Next story
Police: No connection yet between B.C. cabinet minister knock-down and her role

Just Posted

Shelley Penner is one of the artists featured at Mistletoe Market at the Rollin Art Centre. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Shelley Penner’s art on display at Rollin Art Centre

SD70 board chair Pam Craig (right) presents trustee Rosemarie Buchanan with a gift to recognize her 25 years with the school board. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni school trustee honoured for 25 years of service over five decades

Mary Clare Massicotte, left, her husband Ron Adams and Ellen Frood from the Community Action Team admire the CAT window that is part of the Trees of Hope fundraiser on Third Avenue at Mar Street. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Christmas windows bring back memories of iconic Port Alberni department store

ADSS athletes carry a box of non-perishables collected during a food drive on Dec. 8, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Annual food drive returns to Alberni District Secondary School after COVID-19 break