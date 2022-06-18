Tourists take in the views from the newly opened Glacier SkyWalk near the Columbia Icefields in Jasper National Park, Alta., Wednesday, May 7, 2014. Parks Canada says a grizzly bear cub has been orphaned after its mother was fatally stuck on a highway in Jasper National Park. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Tourists take in the views from the newly opened Glacier SkyWalk near the Columbia Icefields in Jasper National Park, Alta., Wednesday, May 7, 2014. Parks Canada says a grizzly bear cub has been orphaned after its mother was fatally stuck on a highway in Jasper National Park. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Parks Canada to monitor grizzly cub orphaned when mother hit by truck

The cub was located early Friday, the release says, and appeared to be doing well

Parks Canada says a grizzly bear cub has been orphaned after its mother was fatally stuck on a highway in Jasper National Park.

A news release from Parks Canada says the mother was with her cub on Highway 16, about five kilometres east of the Jasper townsite, late Thursday night when a commercial transport truck hit her.

The release says the truck driver reported it to Parks Canada dispatch and remained at the scene until help arrived.

The cub was located early Friday, the release says, and appeared to be doing well.

It says Parks Canada staff will closely monitor the cub in the days ahead.

It says the cub is old enough that it has likely learned some of the tools needed to survive on its own, and that removing or relocating bears is always a last resort.

“Removing wildlife from the landscape can have serious impacts on overall future bear populations and their viability, and relocating bears can increase the potential for conflict with other bears and reduce their chance of success,” Parks Canada explained in the news release.

Parks Canada reminds motorists to help avoid collisions with bears by obeying posted speed limits, and by slowing down in areas of traffic congestion or when wildlife is spotted.

It also asks people to adhere to park wildlife viewing guidelines by staying in vehicles in the presence of roadside wildlife, and to report any serious or unsafe wildlife issues.

– The Canadian Press

Previous story
Canadian summer camp operators facing post-pandemic staff shortages, climbing costs
Next story
Missing person in Okanagan Lake

Just Posted

Large landing barge on shore of Great Central Lake. One man on the shoreline. The barge is carrying boy scouts and their leaders, and some vehicles. 18 men and boys in total. One truck has a canopy on it with a woman standing outside. Painted on the door of the truck “Art Skipsey Sash and Door”. Front of the barge has a gang plank that is open. Painted on the side of the barge “B.C. FOREST-SERVICE”. On the back written in blue ink “Sat.1:30 pm 1st Sept/ 1951 / at N.W. end of / Great Central Lake , on the / Della Falls trip.” This is one of 24,000 photos included in the Alberni Valley Museum’s online digital archives, at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN20251 COURTESY AV MUSEUM)
A LOOK BACK: Great Central Lake

Peter Wienold, centre, and Elliot Drew of Portal Players Dramatic Society, shake hands with Amit Chandra Shekar of San Group on Friday, June 10, 2022 at the community excellence awards gala after Shekar announced a donation to PPDS to help operate the Capitol Theatre. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Capitol Theatre receives cash infusion from San Group donation

A young motocross racer catches some air during racing action at the Cold Creek track in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Motocross action returns in Port Alberni

Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO
ALBERNI GOLF: Men’s golf club sees some sun

Pop-up banner image ×