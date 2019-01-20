The organizer of a previous meeting on addictions and treatment, Kelly, is set to hold another speaking event, this time in Port Alberni on Jan. 26. — NEWS File Photo

Parksville addictions treatment advocate to speak in Port Alberni

Recovering addict Kelly seeks to share more of her story with second event

A recovering addict and addictions treatment activist from Parksville is working to spread her message on the need for residential treatment with a talk in Port Alberni on Jan. 26.

Kelly (who does not want to give her last name) spoke in Parksville on Nov. 30, bringing together a range of recovering addicts and addictions treatment workers to share their stories of addiction and what this kind of treatment can do.

This time, she’s headed to Trinity Community Hall at Angus St. and 5th Avenue for a neighbourhood potluck and gathering where she plans to detail more of her story about being an addict and living on the street. She hopes to bring greater understanding about that kind of life, as well as the help she got through a residential treatment program.

“They gave me the tools to get better… they loved me until I loved myself,” she said.

The event takes place at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 26. All are welcome.

— NEWS Staff

