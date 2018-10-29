Facebook photo Parksville man Craig Hannon faces 23 charges for offences that took place between Aug. 12 and Sept. 2 in Port Alberni.

Parksville man faces 23 criminal charges

Craig Hannon denied bail in Port Alberni

A 23-year-old Parksville man with a history of criminal activity was denied bail during an Oct. 26 court appearance in Port Alberni.

Craig Hannon faces 23 charges for alleged offences in Port Alberni between Aug. 12 and Sept. 2. Hannon’s charges include multiple counts of theft of a motor vehicle, theft over $5,000 and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. Other charges include mischief, flight from peace officer and wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

On May 9, 2015, Port Alberni RCMP arrested the 19-year-old Hannon and another man as part of alleged crimes that included truck thefts, break-ins, vandalism and possession of stolen property in multiple Island jurisdictions including Port Alberni, Parksville, Qualicum Beach, Campbell River, Nanaimo, and Victoria.

Related: Alberni Mounties Dismantle Island Wide Theft Ring

Reports show Hannon was sentenced to one-year in prison in April 2017 after he and an accomplice stole a truck in Errington and led police on a high-speed chase before crashing in Nanoose Bay.

Hannon will be held at the Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre in Victoria until his next court appearance by video on Nov. 21.

— News staff

