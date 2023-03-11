Parksville motel suffers damages from fire

Guests evacuated safely; cause of the fire is still undetermined

Parksville Fire Department firefighters quickly extinguished a fire in one of the units at Sea Edge Motel in Parksville. (Lorraine Young-nee Aubin Facebook photo)

The Sea Edge Motel in Parksville suffered damages from a fire that took place in one of its units that is under renovation on Friday afternoon, March 10.

The Parksville Fire Department responded to a call at around 4 p.m. of a fire at the motel located near the Parksville Community Park boardwalk and Parksville Beach Club.

Fire chief Marc Norris said when they arrived there was an active fire going on and smoke coming out of one of the units on the second floor of the building. He indicated that fire crews were able to control the fire within minutes after arriving at the scene. The Qualicum Beach Fire Department was also called in and had one of its tankers put on standby.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Norris linked it to the ongoing renovations inside the unit.

READ MORE: Aerial shots capture aftermath of devastation caused by huge Parksville fire

“We haven’t completed the investigation yet so we don’t know specifically what started it,” said Norris.

Nobody was hurt and guests were evacuated safely. But the motel will have to deal with some damages.

“There were damages to six units, the one on either side and the three units below,” said Norris. “They’re mostly due to smoke and water. The amount could be in the thousands of dollars.”

The motel is still open. Staff declined to give any comments about the incident.

— NEWS Staff