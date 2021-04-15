Parksville-Qualicum passes Nanaimo in new COVID-19 cases

Greater Victoria had more new cases than any other Island area: B.C. Centre for Disease Control

B.C. Centre for Disease Control maps showing new COVID-19 cases by local health area for the week of April 4-10. (BCCDC image)

The Parksville-Qualicum Beach area had the highest number of new COVID-19 cases per capita last week and passed Greater Nanaimo for total new cases for the first time this year.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control released new data Wednesday, April 14, showing new COVID-19 cases by local health area around the province for the week of April 4-10.

Greater Victoria remained the hot spot for total new cases with 131, but Oceanside rose to second on that list with 65 new cases last week. Sooke was next with 58 new cases, followed by Nanaimo with 55. The Saanich Peninsula was the local health area with the fifth-most new cases on the Island last week, with 22.

The populations of those five health areas in 2019 were 247,400 in Victoria, 121,300 in Nanaimo, 91,300 in Western Communities, 70,300 on the Saanich peninsula and 52,100 in Oceanside.

For comparison, the local health area with the most new cases in B.C. last week was Surrey with 1,573 new cases in a population of 499,700.

Island Health reported Wednesday, April 14, that there are 470 active COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island, with 180 of those on the central Island, 253 on the south Island and 37 on the north Island. The BCCDC reported yesterday that there were 17 new cases on the central Island the day before, 24 on the south Island and 10 on the north Island.

The BCCDC says there are six COVID-19 patients in intensive care on Vancouver Island and another 19 hospitalized. Dr. Derek Poteryko, Nanaimo’s medical doctor of community health, posted on Wednesday that there were eight COVID-19 patients in Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo hospital experiencing another COVID-19 outbreak

READ ALSO: B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps to 1,168 Wednesday, nearly 400 in hospital

READ ALSO: Stay informed about COVID-19



editor@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus