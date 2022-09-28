file photo

file photo

Parliament passes law allowing jurors to disclose information to health providers

Criminal Code will be amended in cases of medical or psychiatric treatment, therapy or counselling

Parliament has passed a new law that allows jurors to disclose information about jury proceedings to health care professionals.

The bill creates a carve-out in Canada’s strict jury secrecy rules by allowing people to seek mental health support related to their trial experience without breaking the law.

The Criminal Code will be amended so that jurors can disclose information about a trial to health care professionals who are providing medical or psychiatric treatment, therapy or counselling.

Members of Parliament unanimously passed the bill this afternoon, and it will come into force 90 days after the Governor General signs it into law.

Conservative Sen. Pierre-Hugues Boisvenu, a longtime victims’ rights advocate, introduced the bill in the Senate last November and senators passed it within two weeks.

Tory MP Michael Cooper, the bill’s sponsor in the House, said earlier this year that the bill would go a long way toward supporting juror mental health.

HealthLaw and justice

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘So much work to do’ to continue healing for North Okanagan residential school survivor
Next story
B.C. experts predicting bad flu season as people drop masks, return to travel

Just Posted

Sharie Minions and Tom Verbrugge are both running for mayor of Port Alberni in the 2022 municipal election. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTOS)
Two candidates vying for mayor’s seat in Port Alberni

Michelle Reed and her three-member band bring Totally Twain, a Shania Twain tribute show, to Port Alberni’s Rainbow Room on Sept. 30, 2022. (PHOTO COURTESY TOTALLY TWAIN)
Totally Twain comes to Port Alberni’s Rainbow Room

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District office is located in Port Alberni. NEWS FILE PHOTO
Neighbours not happy with proposed changes for Sproat Lake Landing

Firefighters attend the Canadian Fallen Firefighters Foundation Memorial Ceremony in Ottawa. (PHOTO COURTESY PA FIRE DEPARTMENT)
Fallen Alberni Valley firefighters honoured in Ottawa

Pop-up banner image