Buildings sit in the water along the shore following hurricane Fiona in Rose Blanche-Harbour Le Cou, N.L. on Tuesday September 27, 2022. The parliamentary budget watchdog says climate change has already begun to hurt the Canadian economy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Buildings sit in the water along the shore following hurricane Fiona in Rose Blanche-Harbour Le Cou, N.L. on Tuesday September 27, 2022. The parliamentary budget watchdog says climate change has already begun to hurt the Canadian economy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Parliamentary budget officer says climate change already costing economy billions

The parliamentary budget officer says climate change is already hurting the Canadian economy.

A new analysis released today shows that in 2021, Canada’s GDP was 0.8 per cent lower than what it could have been without climate change, which amounts to $20 to $25 billion less in economic activity.

That is linked to issues such as lower agricultural outputs, higher energy use, property damage and productivity limitations from extreme heat or forced industrial closures due to weather.

And even if every climate action policy announced around the world is fully implemented, the PBO says the impact on the national economy is expected to grow to 5.6 per cent by the end of the century.

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is in Egypt this week for the annual United Nations climate conference, and he says the world has only a few years left to keep the planet livable.

The COP 27 meeting is being touted as the “implementation COP,” which is aiming to move the world’s governments from promises to real action.

RELATED: Loss and damage: the world’s fight over human harm, huge climate costs

RELATED: Adapting to climate change faster will save Canada billions, new analysis says

Climate changeFederal Politics

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Man dead after small car t-boned by truck in Port Hardy
Next story
Alberni Valley Lions Club brings back annual online auction

Just Posted

Alberni Valley Lions from left to right Tom Hall, George Smith, Don Hudson and Grant Gibson show off just a few of the more than 200 items that will be available in this year’s online auction. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Alberni Valley Lions Club brings back annual online auction

The Canadian Coast Guard ship John P. Tully has been used to bring scientists to explore a large seamount region off Vancouver Island. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
West Coast First Nations, feds reach tentative understanding on vast offshore region

Singer-songwriter Joëlle Rabu is a two-time Jessie Award winner and Juno nominee. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Musical duo brings big sound to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Kenn Whiteman of Port Alberni stands behind a table full of nutcrackers—only a fraction of his 260-piece collection. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Fine craftsmanship in a nutcracker leads to 45-year obsession for Port Alberni man