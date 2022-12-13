An alcoholic beverage is seen in a drinking establishment in Halifax on Aug. 1, 2018. A parliamentary committee is recommending the federal government launch a public awareness campaign to plainly explain an “extreme intoxication” policy that caused confusion when it was rushed into law earlier this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

An alcoholic beverage is seen in a drinking establishment in Halifax on Aug. 1, 2018. A parliamentary committee is recommending the federal government launch a public awareness campaign to plainly explain an “extreme intoxication” policy that caused confusion when it was rushed into law earlier this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Parliamentary study says government should explain new extreme intoxication law

‘Extreme intoxication’ renders a person unaware, or incapable, of consciously controlling behaviour

A parliamentary committee is recommending the federal government launch a public awareness campaign to plainly explain an extreme intoxication policy that caused confusion when it was rushed into law earlier this year.

The law, which was passed in June, updates the Criminal Code after a Supreme Court ruling struck down the ban on using self-induced intoxication as a legal defence in a criminal case.

The new law says “extreme intoxication” renders a person unaware of, or incapable of consciously controlling, their behaviour — something the government says is a high bar that is rarely met.

Courts now need to consider whether it was foreseeable that taking drugs or alcohol could cause extreme intoxication and lead the defendant to harm someone else.

The parliamentary committee studying the law after its passage is recommending the government launch a public awareness campaign to “communicate in plain language” the practical effects of the new law, and why it was needed.

It is also recommending the government keep data on the use of “extreme intoxication” as a defence and review the law in three years.

RELATED: Extreme intoxication bill will become law after Senate, House expedite its passage

Federal PoliticsLaw and justice

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Police drawing out porch pirates with bait packages in one B.C. city
Next story
‘Extreme shifts:’ New report details effects of changing Arctic climate

Just Posted

The RBC Mobile Bank, which includes seating for customer service as well as an ATM at the back of the truck, has been set up in Port Alberni after a fire forced temporary closure of the RBC Royal Bank on Third Avenue. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
RBC in Port Alberni brings in mobile bank as branch recovers from fire

School District 70-Pacific Rim’s head office is located in Port Alberni, B.C. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Port Alberni teacher suspended for touching student during athletic demonstration

The Alberni Valley Hospice Society’s 2022 Light-Up Hospice display will be up throughout the month of December, until 11 p.m. nightly. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni lights up for the holidays

Carl Martin Sr. (front right), carries the canoe back to the carving shed with the support of those in attendance after the steaming. It will dry out before being worked on further. (Marcie Callewaert photos)
Community comes together to steam traditional dugout canoe

Pop-up banner image