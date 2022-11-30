Conditions on the Island Highway in Nanoose Bay on Nov. 29. (Maria Shaw photo via Facebook)

Conditions on the Island Highway in Nanoose Bay on Nov. 29. (Maria Shaw photo via Facebook)

Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle on Island highway

Oceanside RCMP respond to variety of snow-related crashes Nov. 29

Oceanside RCMP responded to seven motor vehicle crashes on Nov. 29 and the morning of Nov. 30, with two reportedly being snow-related.

A pedestrian was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in the southbound lane of Highway 19A at Plummer Road in Parksville, according to Sgt. Shane Worth.

A single-vehicle rollover on Rupert Road in Qualicum Beach at approximately 5 p.m. resulted in minor injuries to the driver.

READ MORE: Parksville Qualicum Beach officials detail plan for dealing with snow, icy conditions

A pedestrian was also struck by a vehicle in Nanoose Bay in the afternoon of Nov. 29, resulting in minor, non-life threatening injuries. This crash not was not weather-related, Worth said.

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

motor vehicle crashParksvillequalicum beachRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Alberni District Secondary School’s food drive postponed due to snow
Next story
Vancouver Island emerges from first snowfall of the season

Just Posted

Michelle Frost from Coastal Flow Fibre Arts Studio will lead a workshop on making needlefelted holiday ornaments on Friday, Dec. 9 at The Grove-Community Arts Council gallery at Harbour Quay. (PHOTO COURTESY COASTAL FLOW CREATIVE)
The Grove-Community Arts Council Gallery heats up for Christmas

ADSS athletes picked up bus loads of food for the Salvation Army on Dec. 8, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Alberni District Secondary School’s food drive postponed due to snow

Donna Forsgren, left, works on a blanket while Coastal Flow Fibre Studio owner Michelle Frost talks about a project on her rigid heddle loom in the front room at Coastal Flow’s historic home on Elizabeth Street in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Coastal Flow builds creative community in Port Alberni

Representatives from Pacific Western Transportation, ATU Local 1747 and 93.3 The PEAK gather for the annual Stuff the Bus campaign in the Walmart parking lot on Saturday, Nov. 26. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Volunteers ‘stuff the bus’ with community donations in Port Alberni