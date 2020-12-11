Pedestrian dies in motor vehicle incident on central Vancouver Island highway

Police say man struck by two vehicles in north Nanaimo Friday night

Emergency crews on scene on the old Island Highway on Friday, Dec. 11. (News Bulletin photo)

A pedestrian was killed in a motor vehicle incident on a highway in north Nanaimo last night.

Police, fire rescue and ambulance crews were called out at about 6:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, to the 6600 block of old Island Highway, in front of the Chevron station close to Aulds Road in Nanaimo.

Nanaimo RCMP spoke to witnesses at the scene and in a press release, confirmed the death of the pedestrian, stating the man was “struck by several vehicles while attempting to cross over” the highway.

“The man had crossed over two north-bound lanes and had entered into the south-bound lanes when he was struck by two south-bound vehicles,” said the press release. “The injuries he sustained were life threatening and he died at the scene. The B.C. Coroners Service attended and pronounced the man deceased. The deceased was not in a crosswalk when he was struck.”

South-bound lanes on the highway were closed for several hours during the investigation. While roads were wet at the time of the incident, it was not raining, said the press release.

The drivers were shaken, but remained on scene and cooperated with police and Nanaimo RCMP Victim Services were offered to both, said the press release.

The investigation is continuing and police are asking that anyone with dash cam footage of the incident contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 quoting file number 2020-44217.

READ ALSO: Road checks underway as RCMP combat impaired driving

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter

car crashRCMP