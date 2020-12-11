Emergency crews on scene on the old Island Highway on Friday, Dec. 11. (News Bulletin photo)

Emergency crews on scene on the old Island Highway on Friday, Dec. 11. (News Bulletin photo)

Pedestrian dies in motor vehicle incident on central Vancouver Island highway

Police say man struck by two vehicles in north Nanaimo Friday night

A pedestrian was killed in a motor vehicle incident on a highway in north Nanaimo last night.

Police, fire rescue and ambulance crews were called out at about 6:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, to the 6600 block of old Island Highway, in front of the Chevron station close to Aulds Road in Nanaimo.

Nanaimo RCMP spoke to witnesses at the scene and in a press release, confirmed the death of the pedestrian, stating the man was “struck by several vehicles while attempting to cross over” the highway.

“The man had crossed over two north-bound lanes and had entered into the south-bound lanes when he was struck by two south-bound vehicles,” said the press release. “The injuries he sustained were life threatening and he died at the scene. The B.C. Coroners Service attended and pronounced the man deceased. The deceased was not in a crosswalk when he was struck.”

South-bound lanes on the highway were closed for several hours during the investigation. While roads were wet at the time of the incident, it was not raining, said the press release.

The drivers were shaken, but remained on scene and cooperated with police and Nanaimo RCMP Victim Services were offered to both, said the press release.

The investigation is continuing and police are asking that anyone with dash cam footage of the incident contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 quoting file number 2020-44217.

READ ALSO: Road checks underway as RCMP combat impaired driving

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter

car crashRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Can’t stop corporations from negotiating with vaccine manufacturers: Hadju
Next story
Wildlife conflicts down in Alberni Valley and on the West Coast

Just Posted

A hungry black bear paid a visit to a Beaver Creek home on Friday, Oct. 30. He spent a few hours napping in a tree after eating some leftover apples. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Wildlife conflicts down in Alberni Valley and on the West Coast

WildSafe BC reports numbers from 2020 season

Vees goalkeeper Yaniv Perets stands watch while Tyler Ho takes the puck around the back of the net in the last game of the Okanagan Cup’s round robin stage on Nov. 7. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Penticton could be the ‘hub-city’ for a potential BCHL bubble

Seventeen teams would stay and play all their games in the South Okanagan

Travis Jury is wanted by the RCMP for numerous offences. (Submitted photo)
North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP ask for help finding wanted man with ties to Victoria, Port Alberni

Travis Jury is considered to be violent

Paper Excellence Canada will be investing $13 million in its Port Alberni paper mill to streamline production of food-grade paper. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Paper Excellence invests $13M in upgrades for Port Alberni paper mill

Project will see paper mill increase production of food grade paper

Chances RimRock Gaming Centre is located at 4890 Cherry Creek Rd. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Coulson Group buys Chances RimRock Gaming Centre

Non-profit Alberni Valley Gaming Association sells after 12 years

Jerry Martin hauls a freshly cut fir tree through rows of evergreens at Pine Meadows Tree Farms in Chilliwack on Dec. 16, 2019. Saturday, Dec. 19 is “Look For an Evergreen Day.” (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 13 to 19

Look For an Evergreen Day, Day of Reconciliation, and Monkey Day are all coming up this week

Emergency crews on scene on the old Island Highway on Friday, Dec. 11. (News Bulletin photo)
Pedestrian dies in motor vehicle incident on central Vancouver Island highway

Police say man struck by two vehicles in north Nanaimo Friday night

A psychology professor on Vancouver Island will conduct research on the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on learning and mental health of students. (Stock photo)
B.C. prof researching pandemic’s long-term effects on grade schoolers

Researcher hopes to ask 100 families about their experiences over time

Christmas and the holiday season will be very different for many people this year thanks to restrictions in place by the pandemic. Pixabay photo
‘This too shall pass:’ B.C. residents work through loss of holiday gatherings, traditions

Finding ways to manage and process the changes COVID-19 presents to seasonal plans

Malakai sings James Taylor’s “Steamroller Blues” in a performance at the Duncan Showroom that caught the attention of the legendary songwriter himself. (Screenshot)
VIDEO: Young B.C. singer catches the eyes and ears of James Taylor

Legendary singer-songwriter posts two videos of 11-year-old Malakai to Instagram

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Former Victoria Grizzlies captain Alex Newhook during Team Canada selection camp in Red Deer. Newhook will play forward for Team Canada at the World Junior Championships. (Hockey Canada/Rob Wallator)
Former Victoria hockey star Alex Newhook cracks Team Canada

After a month in Red Deer, Newhook ready for World Juniors

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Feds say all large provinces need stronger COVID-19 response ‘now’

Infections continue to climb in the six provinces west of the Atlantic region

A large film studio project is being proposed for the Malahat. Pictured is a graphic of the project. (Submitted graphic)
Huge film studio development proposed for Malahat Nation lands

Project estimated to provide about 1,500 jobs

Most Read