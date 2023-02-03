Pedestrian faces possibly life-threatening injuries in Island Highway collision

Southbound traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway in Saanich reopened shortly after 1 p.m.

Emergency crews blocking the Trans-Canada Highway at Tillicum Road due to a crash on Thursday, Feb. 2. (DriveBC traffic camera)

A 22-year-old pedestrian suffered serious, possibly life-threatening injuries after being struck on the Trans-Canada Highway Thursday morning.

Police received multiple calls about the collision, near the Tillicum Road intersection shortly before 10:30 a.m. Feb. 2. The Saanich Police Department’s traffic safety unit is investigating the crash.

In a statement, police said an initial investigation has determined the 22-year-old male pedestrian was struck by a red Toyota Prius. The driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

“There is information circulating on social media relating to the circumstances that may have caused this collision. As the investigation is still in the early stages, we are not in a position to confirm this information until all witnesses have provided their information to our investigators,” Saanich Sgt. Steve Eassie said in the statement.

The southbound lanes of the highway were closed until shortly after 1 p.m. and traffic was being diverted at Tillicum Road during that time.

