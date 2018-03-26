Police, firefighters and paramedics were on scene just before 1 a.m. Sunday after a pedestrian was struck on the old Island Highway between Oliver Road and Turner Road. GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin

Pedestrian in Nanaimo dies after being hit by car on highway

Incident happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday between Oliver Road and Turner Road

A pedestrian died after being hit by a car on the highway in the early-morning hours Sunday in Nanaimo.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called the old Island Highway between Oliver and Turner roads after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at about 12:50 a.m. Both northbound lanes of the highway were closed to traffic between Rutherford and Turner roads.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue assistant chief Dan Murphy said the individual was transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said the 38-year-old victim from Nanaimo appeared to have been attempting to retrieve something from on the road when he was struck by a vehicle.

“They were walking along the road when for unknown reasons the deceased walked into the traffic to retrieve something and was struck by a northbound car, driven by a resident of Port Alberni,” O’Brien said. “The driver and her adult passenger remained at the scene and co-operated with the investigation.”

O’Brien said police do not believe the incident was a suicide attempt.

Alcohol and drugs were ruled out for the driver.

O’Brien also noted the deceased was wearing dark grey clothing.

“He was pronounced deceased at the hospital at 6:15 a.m. that day,” O’Brien said.

The deceased has not been identified.

Police are looking for any witnesses to this incident and also to a crash on Boxwood Road that claimed a man’s life Thursday night. Anyone who witnessed or has any information about either of these two incidents is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP Municipal Traffic Unit at 250-754-2345.


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Where did Granger Taylor go? New documentary probes mysterious disappearance
Next story
B.C. ‘very disappointed’ by court decision to not hear Trans Mountain appeal

Just Posted

Arson suspected in Beaver Creek house fire

A house on Beaver Creek Road and Wadena Road caught fire early Wednesday morning

Vancouver Island residents talk backcountry access

MLA Scott Fraser corrals possible remedies to restricted backcountry access

Alberni high school rocks to raise funds

The second annual athletic department concert series will take place April 6 and 7

Somass Toastmasters celebrate Toastmasters International Month

Local club is looking for new members

Kinder Morgan protest in Port Alberni draws both sides

‘An ad hoc group of citizens really concerned about the future’

Optimism shines bright at upbeat Juno Awards show in Vancouver

Gord Downie’s brother accepted a posthumous award for the singer

ICBC encourages smart driving for holiday weekend

Easter long weekend approaching

Pressure on Carole James to ease B.C. speculation tax

Vacation home owners plead for relief from vacant home levy

Want to buy a bookmobile?

Interior B.C. has one up for grabs and it’s only $7,500

Federal court dismisses ‘Namgis First Nation’s bid to block fish farm restocking

Justice Manson said Marine Harvest has made “good faith” attempts at consultation with the ‘Namgis.

Track cars bought for cash, money laundering investigator says

Peter German says Vancouver is ‘Canada’s luxury car capital’ with no oversight

Pedestrian in Nanaimo dies after being hit by car on highway

Incident happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday between Oliver Road and Turner Road

Japanese legacy of cherry trees the feds chopped down in Northern B.C.

After being interned in 1942, Shotaru Shimizu donated 1,500 cherry trees to Prince Rupert

Where did Granger Taylor go? New documentary probes mysterious disappearance

The Duncan man’s disappearance in 1980 still intrigues space watchers today

Most Read