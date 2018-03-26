Pedestrian in Nanaimo dies after being hit by car on highway

Incident happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday between Oliver Road and Turner Road

Police, firefighters and paramedics were on scene just before 1 a.m. Sunday after a pedestrian was struck on the old Island Highway between Oliver Road and Turner Road. GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin

A pedestrian died after being hit by a car on the highway in the early-morning hours Sunday in Nanaimo.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called the old Island Highway between Oliver and Turner roads after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at about 12:50 a.m. Both northbound lanes of the highway were closed to traffic between Rutherford and Turner roads.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue assistant chief Dan Murphy said the individual was transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said the 38-year-old victim from Nanaimo appeared to have been attempting to retrieve something from on the road when he was struck by a vehicle.

“They were walking along the road when for unknown reasons the deceased walked into the traffic to retrieve something and was struck by a northbound car, driven by a resident of Port Alberni,” O’Brien said. “The driver and her adult passenger remained at the scene and co-operated with the investigation.”

O’Brien said police do not believe the incident was a suicide attempt.

Alcohol and drugs were ruled out for the driver.

O’Brien also noted the deceased was wearing dark grey clothing.

“He was pronounced deceased at the hospital at 6:15 a.m. that day,” O’Brien said.

The deceased has not been identified.

Police are looking for any witnesses to this incident and also to a crash on Boxwood Road that claimed a man’s life Thursday night. Anyone who witnessed or has any information about either of these two incidents is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP Municipal Traffic Unit at 250-754-2345.



photos@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter