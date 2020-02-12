Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Gertrude Street in Port Alberni

Intoxication was an issue, according to Port Alberni RCMP

No one is being charged after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Gertrude Street in Port Alberni earlier this week.

On Monday, Feb. 10 at approximately 7:30 p.m., Port Alberni RCMP responded to a report of a vehicle collision with a pedestrian on Gertrude Street at Southgate Avenue.

The pedestrian was coherent, but intoxication was an issue, according to an RCMP press release.

“The pedestrian was unable to clarify details preceding the collision,” said Port Alberni Sgt. Peter Dionne. “It is undetermined whether the pedestrian was in the crosswalk in this incident.”

The pedestrian was transported to West Coast General Hospital with a broken leg, while the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with investigators. No charges are being considered in this incident.

RELATED: Two pedestrians struck by vehicles in Port Alberni

Port Alberni RCMP are reminding pedestrians to be aware that they may be harder to detect for drivers at night and in the rain. Pedestrians should use crosswalks when they are available, carry flashlights and wear reflective clothing, said Dionne.

Drivers, meanwhile, are reminded to adjust their speed to road and visibility conditions and to be aware of pedestrians at all intersections and crosswalks.



elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter