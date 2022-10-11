Pedestrian struck in crosswalk on the highway in Nanaimo

Woman taken to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries

A Nanaimo woman suffered serious injuries after being struck in a crosswalk by a sports-utility vehile on Sunday, Oct. 9, on the old Island Highway at Terminal Park Mall. (Black Press Media file photo)

A Nanaimo woman is recovering in hospital after she was struck by a vehicle while crossing the highway on the weekend.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, a 25-year-old woman and a friend were crossing the old Island Highway in a crosswalk near Terminal Park Mall at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, when she was hit by an SUV.

Reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said police, Nanaimo Fire Rescue and B.C. Ambulance Service attended the scene.

“While only preliminary, police believe, based on witness evidence and dashcam video, the victim and her friend were legally walking in the marked crosswalk when she was struck by a northbound vehicle,” O’Brien said. “The driver involved, a woman in her late 20s, driving a newer-model Nissan SUV, remained at the scene and co-operated with investigators.”

O’Brien said alcohol has been ruled out as a contributing factor, but distracted driving had not been ruled out as of Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The section of road was closed for several hours while RCMP traffic analysts carried out their investigation and the vehicle involved was towed for mechanical inspection.

“The investigation is continuing,” O’Brien said. “We do not need further evidence as we have clear dashcam video of the incident from a person who was unrelated to the event.”

