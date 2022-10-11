A Nanaimo woman suffered serious injuries after being struck in a crosswalk by a sports-utility vehile on Sunday, Oct. 9, on the old Island Highway at Terminal Park Mall. (Black Press Media file photo)

A Nanaimo woman suffered serious injuries after being struck in a crosswalk by a sports-utility vehile on Sunday, Oct. 9, on the old Island Highway at Terminal Park Mall. (Black Press Media file photo)

Pedestrian struck in crosswalk on the highway in Nanaimo

Woman taken to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries

A Nanaimo woman is recovering in hospital after she was struck by a vehicle while crossing the highway on the weekend.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, a 25-year-old woman and a friend were crossing the old Island Highway in a crosswalk near Terminal Park Mall at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, when she was hit by an SUV.

Reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said police, Nanaimo Fire Rescue and B.C. Ambulance Service attended the scene.

“While only preliminary, police believe, based on witness evidence and dashcam video, the victim and her friend were legally walking in the marked crosswalk when she was struck by a northbound vehicle,” O’Brien said. “The driver involved, a woman in her late 20s, driving a newer-model Nissan SUV, remained at the scene and co-operated with investigators.”

O’Brien said alcohol has been ruled out as a contributing factor, but distracted driving had not been ruled out as of Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The section of road was closed for several hours while RCMP traffic analysts carried out their investigation and the vehicle involved was towed for mechanical inspection.

“The investigation is continuing,” O’Brien said. “We do not need further evidence as we have clear dashcam video of the incident from a person who was unrelated to the event.”

READ ALSO: Man struck and killed crossing old Island Highway in Nanaimo


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Year suspension for Okanagan nurse who admitted to bullying colleagues
Next story
Parents killed, 2 kids survive head-on crash during move from Surrey to Shuswap

Just Posted

Robbie Jai, left, unit chief for the Parksville Ambulance Station, presents Ed Francoeur, centre, and Tyler Ruel of Port Alberni with Vital Links awards for saving golfer Fred Fredrickson after he collapsed at Alberni Golf Course on Sept. 13, 2020. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni golfers honoured with Vital Link awards for reviving man on course

Two fires burning on Spur No. 10 south of Port Alberni Oct. 10, 2022 are marked on a BC Wildfire map. (SCREENSHOT/ BC WILDFIRE DASHBOARD)
Fire crews, helicopters battle pair of small wildfires south of Port Alberni

Donna James’s great-granddaughter, Ella Webber, hands Donna a fire extinguisher to put out the candles on her 90th birthday cake, at a party at McLean Mill National Historic Site.. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
SCENE AND HEARD: Birthday party a complete surprise for Port Alberni woman

Trevor Michalchuk and Lily Eggert with VIUs Mass Specmobile designed to measure air quality and greenhouse gases. (PHOTO COURTESY DR. NICK DAVEY, VIU)
Vancouver Island University researchers measuring methane at Alberni Valley’s landfill