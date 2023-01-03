The westbound lanes of Redford Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues were blocked for several hours on Jan. 3, 2023 after a pedestrian was apparently struck. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Pedestrian struck on busy Port Alberni road

Two lanes of Redford Street were closed for several hours Jan. 3

Redford Street in Port Alberni was blocked for several hours on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 after a pedestrian was struck.

First responders from Port Alberni Fire Dept. were on scene just after 7:30 a.m.

The westbound lanes of Redford Street were closed between Fifth Avenue and Seventh Avenue for several hours as RCMP traffic reconstructionists documented the scene. Some clothing and police markers could be seen in the middle of one of the lanes on Redford Street, just past Sixth Avenue.

The condition of the pedestrian or the circumstances of the incident are unknown.


Port AlberniRCMP

