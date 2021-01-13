Pedestrian struck on main street in Port Alberni

Emergency vehicles block a portion of Argyle Street at Fourth Avenue the evening of Jan. 12, 2021 after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

An 81-year-old Port Alberni man was transported to a trauma centre on southern Vancouver Island after he was hit in a crosswalk Tuesday evening, Jan. 12, 2021. It was raining heavily at the time.

Police and emergency services were called at 6:15 p.m. to a report of a pedestrian struck on Argyle Street at Fourth Avenue. The man was taken via ambulance to Nanaimo and later transferred to the trauma centre, where he remains in intensive care. Police did not identify the trauma centre.

Port Alberni RCMP said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was co-operative. They are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to follow up with their name and contact information, providing the call taker with file number 2021-414.

“The police would like to remind pedestrians that visibility is key to safely navigating intersections and crosswalks, especially at night or during inclement weather conditions,” Cpl. Jason Racz noted. “A light, reflective gear or at least light-coloured clothing can make you visible to motorists and increase your chances of making a safe crossing.”



susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AccidentsPort Alberni