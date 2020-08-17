RCMP stock photo (Black Press)

Pedestrian succumbs to injuries after collision near Nanaimo Airport

The collision occurred at approximately 1:30am on Friday, August 14

Ladysmith RCMP reported that a pedestrian has succumbed to their injuries following a collision near the Nanaimo Airport on August 14.

The collision occurred at approximately 1:30am in the area of the intersection of Hallberg Road at Timberlands Road.

Ladysmith RCMP members began patrolling toward the area in an attempt to locate the source of the call and to investigate if the caller was in need of emergency assistance.

Police came across a stopped vehicle near the entrance to the Nanaimo Airport. People on scene were conducting first aid to a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle. BC Ambulance were in the area and were on the scene within moments.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation, and the Ladysmith RCMP are being assisted by a traffic analyst from the Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstruction Service.

