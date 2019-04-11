FILE – BC Wildfire Service personnel are deployed to hundreds of grass fires between April and September each year. (Black Press Media files)

Pemberton grass fire contained

Fire had prompted an evacuation alert for 15 properties

A 95-hectare grass fire burning outside of Pemberton has been fully contained.

Lil’wat First Nation said on its website late Wednesday the blaze is still being monitored by the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire is believed to have sparked Tuesday night, triggering an evacuation alert for 15 properties.

Wildfire crews are doing danger tree assessments and cutting them down where possible, the nation said.

Power has also been fully restored by BC Hydro.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
