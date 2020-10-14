John Brittain was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch. (File)

John Brittain was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch. (File)

Penticton man pleads guilty to quadruple murder

John Brittain, 69, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

UPDATE: 10:15 a.m.

John Brittain has pleaded guilty this morning to four murder charges related to a mass killing in Penticton in April 2019.

BC Supreme Court Justice Allison Beames spent the first 10 minutes of Wednesday’s appearance ensuring that Brittain understood the repercussions of his guilty plea.

“Do you understand that pleading guilty may result in you spending the rest of your life incarcerated?” Beames said.

Brittain answered, “Yes.”

Sentencing submissions will commence shortly.

More to come.

ORIGINAL:

The man accused of the worst mass killing in Penticton’s history is expected to plead guilty on all four murder charges he’s facing, later this morning (Oct. 14).

John Brittain’s lawyer announced his intention to enter the guilty pleas in a Kelowna courtroom on what was meant to be the first day of a month-long trial starting Monday, Oct. 5.

The 69-year-old retired City of Penticton engineer is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder related to the deaths of Susan and Barry Wonch, Rudi Winter and Darlene Knippelberg on April 15, 2019. While a motive was not shared in court on Monday, all four victims were neighbours of Brittain’s ex-wife.

Following the plea, lawyers will move immediately into sentencing submissions.

First-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence with 25 years of parole ineligibility and second-degree murder carries the same life sentence but a lesser period of parole ineligibility between 10 and 25 years.

It is not yet known whether Crown prosecutors will seek a consecutive sentence to extend Brittain’s parole ineligibility beyond 25 years.

READ MORE: Guilty plea expected in Penticton quadruple murder

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Supreme CourtQuadruple murder

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Port Alberni students learning on the land
Next story
Health Canada adds five products to list of recalled hand sanitizers

Just Posted

A painting by Port Alberni artist Pam Turner. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre holding socially-distanced meet and greet

Port Alberni artist Pam Turner and her grandson Rylan Bourne have their artwork on display

Eighth Avenue Learning Centre vice-principal Nick Seredick welcomes students to the beach on Harbour Road. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni students learning on the land

Innovative program takes Eighth Avenue Learning Centre students outdoors for their class credits

The Harbourview Apartments on Third Avenue (popularly referred to as “The Frigstad”). ELENA RARDON PHOTO
Harbourview Apartments given 30-day extension for remediation work

Owners appeared before Port Alberni city council to plead their case

B.C. man’s diaries reveal glimpse of life when Spanish flu hit

Port Alberni’s David Hooper shares ancestor’s writings from 1918

Two writers featured at virtual Alberni Valley Words on Fire

Next open mic and spoken word event takes place on Wednesday, Oct. 14

FILE – People wear face masks and stand apart from one another to curb the spread of COVID-19 as they wait in line to take a pharmacy technician exam at Vancouver Community College, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 549 COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths over Thanksgiving long weekend

Province working on province-wide plan to make testing more efficient

Chloé MacBeth, Chilliwack SPCA branch manager, gives treats and toys to some of the 11 dogs in quarantine at the shelter on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Why some BC SPCA branches currently have no animals available for adoption

When BC SPCA deals with large-scale intakes, adoptable pets get moved to make room for vulnerable ones

John Brittain was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch. (File)
Penticton man pleads guilty to quadruple murder

John Brittain, 69, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE – Spin studio. (pxhere.com)
No new COVID rules for B.C. gyms as Ontario fitness studio sees ‘very large outbreak’

SpinCo in Hamilton has seen more than 60 cases linked to an asymptomatic individual

Offices, schools, homes and more offer protection in the event of an earthquake. The Great BC ShakeOut is slated for Oct. 15, but individuals and socially distanced groups can practice earthquake drills anytime. (Black Press media file photo)
Great BC ShakeOut takes a COVID-safe approach for 2020

Public encouraged to host socially distanced earthquake drills Oct. 15 or anytime

B.C. NDP leader John Horgan releases his election platform, Vancouver, Oct. 6, 2020. (B.C. NDP photo)
B.C. NDP’s long-term aim to phase out private senior care

Not an ideological decision, John Horgan says

Eleven-year-old Hayley McDermott walks down the pathway of a decorated house during Halloween celebrations in Toronto, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Trick or Treat? Experts divided on letting kids go out on Halloween due to COVID risk

Health officials have said a safe Halloween is possible despite the pandemic

Most Read