People robbed of Canada Goose coats at gunpoint in Chicago

ix people had their Canada Goose coats stolen last week, two more this week

Chicago police are reporting gunpoint robberies targeting people wearing pricey Canada Goose jackets as temperatures plunge in the city.

The Chicago Tribune reports that over the past two weeks, police say there’s been a spate of the thefts in which people wearing the luxury coats have been targeted and forced to give up the jackets. The coats can cost upward of $1,000 and are often seen on celebrities.

Six people had their Canada Goose coats stolen last week and two more were targeted Wednesday.

Police say two men jumped from a Mercedes, showed a gun and punched a 54-year-old man before forcibly taking his coat and wallet Wednesday. The same night, two men showed a gun to a 23-year-old man walking with a friend and demanded his Canada Goose coat.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
MARS seeing influx of sick, injured eagles from north part of Vancouver Island
Next story
The Okanagan ice wine harvest isn’t looking so hot

Just Posted

BUDGET 2019: Port Alberni city council considers 2019 budget draft

Next budget meeting is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 28

Alberni Valley journalist to speak at Words on Fire

Wawmeesh Hamilton will be the featured reader at AV Words on Fire

Residents, volunteers weigh in on future of McLean Mill National Historic Site

Committee of the whole meeting drew dozens of Alberni Valley residents

By-election set for Beaufort and Cherry Creek areas

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District by-election will take place Apr. 6

ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni artists showcase a range of mediums

“Into the Forest” will feature everything from watercolours to quilting

New cell tower brings wireless service to Sproat Lake

Rogers Communications tower will provide coverage for 2,000 residents

Positive prognosis for poisoned Vancouver Island eagles

Six birds should be ready to go home soon; investigation continues

Canada auto workers seek boycott of GM vehicles from Mexico

Unifor says it will publicize the boycott with television, newspaper and billboard advertising

The Okanagan ice wine harvest isn’t looking so hot

With spring being just around the corner, ice wine makers are hoping for a cold snap

Women’s Week, February Family Fun set for Mount Washington

Fat biking gaining popularity at resort

Australia’s heatwave reaches nearly 50 degrees

Power load sharing began with 30,000 households and businesses being switched off for up to two hours

UPDATE: RCMP charge Ontario youth with trying to get someone to plant a bomb

RCMP are expected to give an update today and say there’s no immediate threat to public safety

Kelly Ellard’s day parole extended 6 months

Ellard and several other teens swarmed and beat 14-year-old Reena Virk who later died in 1997

Man fit to stand trial in girl’s death at B.C. high school: judge

Letisha Reimer was killed during a stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary

Most Read