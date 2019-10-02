People’s Party of Canada Courtenay-Alberni candidate not on official Elections Canada list

And then there were five.

Elections Canada posted the official listing for candidates in all 338 ridings Wednesday morning (Oct. 2), and there was one noticeable absence in the Courtenay-Alberni riding.

Listed as running on the elections.ca website are: Barbara Biley (Marxist-Leninist), Jonah Gowans (Liberal), Byron Horner (Conservative), Gord Johns (NDP) and Sean Wood (Green).

Missing from that list is Troy Whitley, of the People’s Party of Canada.

Black Press has reached out to Whitley for comment, to no avail.

Whitley was absent from an all-candidates forum in Parkville Monday night.

A call placed to the People’s Party of Canada has gone unreturned, although as of late Wednesday morning local time, Whitley’s name remained on the PPC website as a candidate.

The PPC has had a few candidate issues, including a resignation that made national headlines on Monday.

Chad Hudson, who was running for the PPC in the Nova Scotia riding of West Nova, pulled out of the race on Sept. 30 via Twitter citing differences in philosophy with the party leader, Maxime Bernier.

On Vancouver Island, the original candidate for the North Island-Powell River riding – Peter Marcin – resigned in July, less than two months after being nominated, citing a lack of support for the party in the riding.