Fire crews, RCMP and BC Ambulance attended an accident at Beaufort Picnic Area in Cameron Lake, just 20k from Qualicum Beach. — Adam Kveton photo

A person has been extracted today from a reported vehicle accident in a picnic area in Cameron Lake at around 10:30 a.m, which is 20 kilometres away from Qualicum Beach.

Fire crews, the RCMP and BC Ambulance are currently at Beaufort Picnic Area to attend to the person. Traffic along the Alberni Highway was disrupted and flowed alternately.

A Black Press reporter is at the scene and more details will be coming.