Person of interest sought in death outside of Kelowna nightclub

Surveillance photos released by RCMP

Photos have been released of a man possibly related to a homicide outside of a downtown Kelowna nightclub.

Late at night on Aug. 12, emergency services were called to the scene of a man on the ground in the 200-block of Lawrence Avenue. He was transported to Kelowna General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Manager ‘heartbroken’ after man dies outside Kelowna nightclub

Kelowna RCMP are asking the public for help in identifying the man in the surveillance image, who is described as Caucasian, between 30 and 40 years old, with either a shaved or bald head, who was wearing a black t-shirt with a red logo and camouflaged pants.

(RCMP/Submitted)

Anyone with information as to the man’s identity are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit Tip Line at 250-470-6236.

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaHomicideRCMP

Previous story
Child finds dead buck in yard; Okanagan man fined for not reporting shot and injured deer
Next story
UPDATE: Surrey man who drowned in Kelowna marina recovered using underwater camera

Just Posted

Truck owners came from as far away as Alberta, Prince George, B.C. and Shirley, B.C. to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Hayes trucks at the three-day antique truck show at the Alberni District Fall Fairgrounds. The Industrial Heritage Society set up the three-day show. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Close to 100 heritage trucks show up for Port Alberni truck show

A sign outside a building at Statistics Canada in seen in Ottawa on Friday, March 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Household incomes rose in Alberni Valley during pandemic: Stats Canada

A career fair, similar to the one pictured here, will take place at Country Club Centre in Nanaimo on Thursday, Aug. 25. (Submitted photo)
Job fair taking place this month in Nanaimo amidst worker shortage

Her Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Ottawa docks at SanTerm Berth 3 on Port Alberni’s waterfront, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
VIDEO: Canadian Naval ship arrives in Port Alberni to water salute, Indigenous welcoming