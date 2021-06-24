Person trapped, air ambulance responding after semi slams into car on Highway 5

Emergency crews are on scene of a collision on Highway 5 just south of Little Fort. (Submitted photo)Emergency crews are on scene of a collision on Highway 5 just south of Little Fort. (Submitted photo)
Footage taken from across the gas station in Little Fort shows the traffic stopped on Highway 5. (Photo courtesy of Pam Jim)Footage taken from across the gas station in Little Fort shows the traffic stopped on Highway 5. (Photo courtesy of Pam Jim)

Emergency crews in the North Thompson are busy this afternoon (Thursday June 24) as they respond to reports of two motor vehicle collisions.

A Facebook user posted to the Hwy 5 Road Conditions Upper and Lower North Thompson of a collision between a semi-trailer and car on Highway 5 and Webb Road, just south of Little Fort, B.C. The incident involves four people, one of whom is allegedly trapped.

Traffic on Highway 5 is now stopped and backed up. Traffic heading south is now lined up past the gas station in Little Fort to the north, according to comments on the Facebook post.

DriveBC reported on Twitter that Highway 5 is closed and a detour is not available.

Barriere, Blackpool and Little Fort fire are responding to the scene, as well as RCMP and BC Ambulance. Two air ambulances have been dispatched from Kamloops, according to Kamscan on Twitter.

The Kamscan tweet also mentions a second collision Blue River, where an air ambulance had been dispatched, before the Little Fort incident.

More to come.


newsroom@clearwatertimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Wilson-Raybould calls out Crown-Indigenous Minister Bennett for sending her ‘racist’ text

Just Posted

Charlie Thompson speaks during a June 7 gathering at the former site of the Alberni Indian Residential School. Like many former students of the school, Thompson wants recognition of the children buried in the site, and answers as to why they never came home. (Eric Plummer/Ha-Shilth-Sa photo)
Work begins on researching unmarked burials at Alberni residential school site

DriveBC had a notification up about the closure of Highway 4 near the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce overnight June 24, 2021. (SCREENSHOT)
One dead after accident on Highway 4 in Port Alberni

Tricia McAuley (far right) stands with her former students and a pair of cheques that will be delivered to the Salvation Army and the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Students at an Alberni school raise funds through craft fair

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO
ALBERNI GOLF: Hawkness’s hawkeye earns him a golf win