Phone scam targets family in the Alberni Valley

Port Alberni RCMP are warning the public after a phone scam recently targeted a family in the Alberni Valley.

In this particular instance, the caller claimed to be a grandchild of the listener and explained that they had been injured in a vehicle collision and taken to jail. The caller informed the listener that they needed to pay the damages to get out of jail and provided an amount, totalling several thousand dollars. The caller also directed that the payment be made through a specific broker and transit number, which they provided.

To avoid being victimized by these unscrupulous criminals, police remind the public to be aware that these scammers are out there. Should you receive a call requesting money, simply hang up.

“Many of these scammers can sound very convincing in their messaging; even making it sound as though they may be family,” warned Cpl. Amelia Hayden of the Port Alberni RCMP. “They may even provide a name of the family member which they may have found searching social media sites. You can always contact your family member at a number or email address that you know is theirs to check on them.”

No charity, bank or financial institution will call and request your private information or request payment over the phone.

Anyone receiving the fraudulent phone calls can report them to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.