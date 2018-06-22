PHOTO: Shark spotted near Vancouver beach

Woman snaps photo of a seal, heron and what’s believed to be a Pacific spiny dogfish

It’s not every day one sees a shark at a Vancouver beach, but one woman saw just that this week.

The photo, featuring a heron, a seal and the telling dorsal fin of what Vancouver Aquarium staff believe to be a Pacific spiny dogfish, shows just how diverse the waters at Kitsilano Beach can be.

“They’re common, but maybe not commonly seen,” said Danny Kent, a curator of propagation at the aquarium.

Kent said he’s seen the small species of shark feeding off schools of herring in waters near Hornby Island.

The Pacific spiny dogfish is known to swim in the waters off B.C., specifically in the Straight of Georgia and around parts of Vancouver Island.

“It might be in distress,” he said. “Last year, we did get a couple of calls of some washing up on the shore. We rehabilitated one and released it.”

Kent said if anyone spots marine animals, including porpoises and seals, that seem to be in distress to call the aquarium’s hotline at 604-258-7325.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Warning issued as swimmer dies, boater missing this week in B.C. waters
Next story
600 litres of gas stolen from Vancouver Island golf course

Just Posted

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs make moves over offseason

Size, skill added to roster

UPDATE: Construction on Hwy. 4 halted after tree crashes into traffic

Trees are being cleared along the highway between Port Alberni and the Tofino-Ucluelet junction.

115 new wildfires burning across B.C. due to 19,000 lightning strikes

More fires expected to start today, says BC Wildfire Service officials

Find your groove with hand drums in Port Alberni

Nanaimo-based trio will be holding drumming workshop and concert

Alberni Senior Men’s Floor Hockey League reunites

Port Alberni has always been a hockey town, even when there was no ice

B.C. BMX kid wows GoPro with homemade video

Eight-year-old Rex Johnson wins award for inventive video

Almost 2,400 young athletes set to compete at BC Summer Games

Full list of participants was released Friday for the Cowichan Valley event

600 litres of gas stolen from Vancouver Island golf course

Suspects cut through the fence at the Nanaimo Golf Club last week

Family raises money for B.C. man burned in campfire mishap

Harold Duncan-Williams suffered first, second and third degree burns when his shirt caught on fire

Canucks ink Markus Granlund to one-year extension

Finnish forward’s contract is worth US$1.475 million

Warning issued as swimmer dies, boater missing this week in B.C. waters

Coroner says statistics show a spike in drownings beginning in May and rising through August

Around 40,000 lightning strikes and over 200 new fires in B.C. in the past two days

‘We’re expecting that the worst of the lightning is now over’

PHOTO: Shark spotted near Vancouver beach

Woman snaps photo of a seal, heron and what’s believed to be a Pacific spiny dogfish

Possibly lightning-caused fire burns within metres of homes in Kamloops

Grass fire remains under control by BC Wildfire Service

Most Read