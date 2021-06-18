PHOTOS: 11 dogs rescued, home destroyed in large blaze in Okanagan

Lake Country firefighters made good use of pet respirators they keep on board June 17, 2021. (District of Lake Country)Lake Country firefighters made good use of pet respirators they keep on board June 17, 2021. (District of Lake Country)
A Lake Country home was destroyed in a fire June 17, 2021. (District of Lake Country)A Lake Country home was destroyed in a fire June 17, 2021. (District of Lake Country)
Flames shoot from the home’s roof. (Amandalina Letterio - Kelowna Capital News)Flames shoot from the home’s roof. (Amandalina Letterio - Kelowna Capital News)
Smoke pours from the Hallam Drive home. (Amandalina Letterio - Kelowna Capital News)Smoke pours from the Hallam Drive home. (Amandalina Letterio - Kelowna Capital News)

Lake Country firefighters made good use of pet respirators they keep onboard after 11 dogs were rescued from a fire that destroyed a home early Thursday evening.

When the call came in before 4 p.m. on June 17, Fire Chief Steve Windsor could already see smoke from the Hallam Drive house fire from the station.

Flames were shooting from the roof when crews arrived on scene.

No one was home when the blaze sparked and neighbours were quick to call 911.

They were also quick to jump into action in rescuing the pets from the burning house — two adult dogs and eight puppies.

A third adult dog, however, was still unaccounted for.

“Crews actually found the last dog, who had to be taken to the vet in Kelowna, she appeared to be in fairly good shape though,” explained Windsor.

Fire crews discovered the dog hiding in the shower upstairs. Lake Country firefighters made good use of pet respirators they keep on board to help the dog.

“If you would have asked me when we first got here, I would have said she was gone,” he said. “She is a very lucky dog.”

The Lake Country Fire Department responded with five pieces of equipment and 25 firefighting personnel from all five local stations to quickly contain the fire.

Windsor said flames appeared to have started at the back of the home and it is possible the point of ignition was outside the residence but the official cause is still unknown.

The investigation continues Friday, the District of Lake Country said in a June 18 update.

READ MORE: Golf raffle helps Okanagan families score homes

READ MORE: Lake Country home destroyed in large blaze, 11 dogs rescued

@LC_Calendar
newsroom@lakecountrynews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire

Previous story
UDPATE: Devastation evident in aftermath of massive Whiskey Creek gas station blaze
Next story
Exploding camper van torches Highway 4 gas station between Qualicum Beach and Port Alberni

Just Posted

The remains of the Mid-Island Co-op in Whiskey Creek along the Alberni Highway on Friday, June 18, after a blaze the day before devastated the gas station. (Michael Briones photo)
UDPATE: Devastation evident in aftermath of massive Whiskey Creek gas station blaze

Nine fire departments responded to the incident, no injuries reported

New Vancouver Island University chancellor Judith Sayers was sworn in at a virtual ceremony June 17. (Submitted photo)
VIU’s new chancellor seeks innovation and equality in post-secondary education

Judith Sayers officially sworn in as Vancouver Island University chancellor

Craft Brewing and Malting program student Ellie Hadley plans to use her newfound skills and knowledge to set up a distillery in Port Alberni. (PHOTO COURTESY LEE SIMMONS)
Something’s brewing with North Island College’s newest program

Port Alberni grad Ellie Hadley hopes to turn new skills into thriving business

The Co-op gas station at Whiskey Creek is burning after a camper van burst into flames just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)
Exploding camper van torches Highway 4 gas station between Qualicum Beach and Port Alberni

Highway traffic blocked after Whiskey Creek gas station erupts into flames

Kids from a MOSS Sailing Camp sail just off Canal Waterfront Park in Alberni Inlet during a day camp in August 2014. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
MOSS Sailing camps return to Alberni Valley

One-week camps designed for kids will take place at Sproat Lake

A small pod of Pacific white-sided dolphins pass by close to shore in Campbell River June 16, 2021. Still capture from video courtesy of Kimberly Hart
VIDEO: Dolphin sunset captured from Vancouver Island shore

Spectacular setting for view of travelling pod of Pacific white-sided dolphins

The Montreal Police logo is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Some Quebec politicians are calling for an investigation after a video was released that appears to show a Montreal police officer with his leg on a young Black man’s neck during an arrest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Probe called for after video appearing to show Montreal officer’s knee on Black youth’s neck

Politicians call for investigation after clip evokes memories of George Floyd incident

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 22, 2021. The website for a Broadway theatre showing "Springsteen on Broadway" said it would only allow guests "fully vaccinated with an FDA-approved vaccine" — Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
No Springsteen for you: AstraZeneca not good enough to qualify for Broadway ticket

Victoria area mayor among those unable to attend New York entertainment due to COVID-19 restriction

The BC Ferries’ website is down for the second time in one week from what they say is likely an overwhelming increase in web traffic. (Black Press Media file photo)
Surging web traffic crashes BC Ferries’ site again

Website down for second time this week

John Furlong told the Vancouver Board of Trade on Feb. 20, 2020 that he thinks the city could and should bid for the 2030 Winter Games. (CP photo)
PODCAST: John Furlong lays out a ‘provincial’ B.C. plan to host the 2030 Winter Olympics

Podcast: Chat includes potential role for Vancouver Island communities

The pilot of this single-engine propeller plane was unhurt after crash-landing in a Como Road orchard Friday, June 18. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Plane crash lands into Grand Forks orchard, pilot injured

RCMP have secured the crash site, pending investigation by Transport Canada

Lake Country firefighters made good use of pet respirators they keep on board June 17, 2021. (District of Lake Country)
PHOTOS: 11 dogs rescued, home destroyed in large blaze in Okanagan

Home deemed a total loss, cause remains unknown but crews thankful for pet respirators

A tenant walks in front of her home on Boundary Road on Friday, June 18, 2021 after it was destroyed by fire the night before in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Family homeless after fire rips through Chilliwack house

Turtle rescued, no one seriously hurt following Boundary Road fire in Chilliwack

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read