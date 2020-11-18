PHOTOS: A king tide tangled with a rainy windstorm Tuesday, resulting in dangerously high water levels in Coal Harbour

By-standers worried these dock fingers might be lost in the storm. (Zoe Ducklow photo)By-standers worried these dock fingers might be lost in the storm. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Vehicles in this long-term parking lot were in peril of having their seaworthiness tested as the tide rose far past the embankment. (Zoe Ducklow photo)Vehicles in this long-term parking lot were in peril of having their seaworthiness tested as the tide rose far past the embankment. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
On top of a wind storm that left thousands without power on the North Island Tuesday Nov. 17, a king tide pushed the limits of retaining walls, embankments and previously known high-tide levels.

In Coal Harbour the effects were especially noticeable. Lawns were submerged, the marina might as well have been a floating dock and the long-term parking lot almost turned into a marina itself.

King tides occur two to three times a year when the sun, moon and earth are aligned such that gravity has greater force on the water. One resident likened it to the 1964 tsunami that rolled down to Vancouver Island from Alaska. The water levels then, which came up Quatsino Sound on a low tide, were comparable to how high things got on Tuesday, one local said.

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca

