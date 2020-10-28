PHOTOS: B.C. Lieutenant Governor receives first poppy to kick off 2020 campaign

Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of B.C., was presented with the first poppy of the Royal Canadian Legion’s 2020 Poppy Campaign on Wednesday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of B.C., was presented with the first poppy of the Royal Canadian Legion’s 2020 Poppy Campaign on Wednesday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of B.C., and MacDuff show off their matching costumes during Wednesday’s ceremony. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of B.C., and MacDuff show off their matching costumes during Wednesday’s ceremony. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
Valerie McGregor, president of the B.C. Yukon Command of the Royal Canadian Legion, presented Austin with the poppy. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)Valerie McGregor, president of the B.C. Yukon Command of the Royal Canadian Legion, presented Austin with the poppy. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of B.C., was presented with the first poppy of the Royal Canadian Legion’s 2020 Poppy Campaign on Wednesday.

Funds raised in the annual campaign that leads up to Nov. 11, support veterans, their families and dependents, seniors, education and Remembrance programs.

Austin said it was an “honour and a privilege” to receive the poppy.

“I have been so deeply impressed by the members of our Canadian military, who continue to serve this country,” she said. “The duty that they feel towards our country, the values that guide them, these are things that I think are fundamental to Canadian military service, which many people don’t fully understand.”

READ ALSO: Lieutenant governor of B.C. visits North Saanich Coast Guard and ‘science hub’

Austin said she’s been concerned for some time about the “fragility of democracy and the current global context.”

“I think our constitutional monarchy in Canada is something that distinguishes us from many different jurisdictions around the world. And it should be honoured and valued and protected,” she added. “And I see it as part of my role to do that. The serving members of our military are an important institution, which uphold the democracy that we all are privileged to live within them.”

READ ALSO: Royal Canadian Legion adjusts to pandemic with electronic poppy sale pilot

A Remembrance Day ceremony will be held at the cenotaph at the Legislature, where it is normally, but only a few officials will be able to attend. The ceremony will be live-streamed so those wanting to watch can take part.

For more information visit ltgov.bc.ca.

 

Remembrance Day

