A member of the Kalamalka Highlanders Pipe Band based in Vernon march down Baker Street during the annual spring fling hosted in Nelson on Saturday. Photo: Jake Sherman

PHOTOS: B.C. pipe bands gather in Nelson

Ten pipe bands from across the province and one from south of the border gathered in Nelson

Bagpipes could be heard for miles.

On Saturday 10 pipe bands from across the province and one from Washington State gathered in Nelson for the 41st annual Spring Fling. It is the third time in 20 years that the event has been hosted on Baker Street.

The bands marched along Baker Street before assembling in Hall Street Plaza.

The Kootenay Kiltie Pipe band led the parade as the pipe bands consecutively marched along Baker Street.

The Nelson Sea Cadets closed the parade.

The Spring Fling was first held in Revelstoke in 1978.

 

The Kamloops pipe band are led into the parade during the annual Spring Fling hosted in Nelson on Saturday. Photo: Jake Sherman

Drum Major Niel Kay leads the Kamloops Pipe Band as they march down Baker Street during the annual Spring Fling on Saturday. Photo: Jake Sherman

The Kamloops Pipe Band march down Baker Street during the annual Spring Fling on Saturday. Photo: Jake Sherman

A member of the Trail pipe band marches along Baker Street during the annual Spring Fling on Saturday. Photo: Jake Sherman

Kenyon Fields from Grand Forks and Mark Waldorf from Spokane mingle after both of their bands marched along Baker Street during the annual spring fling hosted in Nelson. Photo: Jake Sherman

Drum Major Bob Watson from Summerland photographed during the annual spring fling hosted in Nelson on Saturday. Photo: Jake Sherman

Drum Major Niel Kay photographed during the annual spring fling hosted in Nelson on Saturday. Photo: Jake Sherman

Drum major Ethan Whittla leads the Kelowna Pipe Band as they march along Baker Street during the annual spring fling. Photo: Jake Sherman

Drum majors Bob Watson, of the Summerland Pipe Band, Niel Kay, of the Kamloops Pipe Band, and Ethan Whittla of the Kelowna Pipe Band, direct all 11 bands as they perform in honour of the Kootenay Kilte Pipe Bands 100th anniversary. Photos: Jake Sherman

Pipe Major David Hogg marches with the Kootenay Kiltie Pipe Band on Saturday during the annual spring fling. Photo: Jake sherman

Rocky Van der Berg twirls his baton as he plays with 11 pipe bands who gathered from around the province during the annual spring fling hosted in Nelson. Photo: Jake Sherman

The Kootenay Kiltie Pipe Band leads the parade as they march along Baker Street on Saturday. Photo: Jake Sherman

Previous story
Harry, Meghan ‘absolutely thrilled’ about birth of baby boy

Just Posted

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District gets serious about composting

Amount of waste going into the Alberni Valley Landfill needs to be reduced

Fire on Highway 4 near Port Alberni leaves German tourists car-less

Two tourists from Germany are safe, but have lost their vehicle following… Continue reading

Find your groove with hand drumming workshop in Port Alberni

TerraZetto will bring their drum circle session to Char’s Landing

Alberni Heritage Fair students visit regional airport

Public can view, vote on exhibits at Echo Centre on Saturday, May 4

Port Alberni’s Salvation Army battling hunger with a pillow fight

New event to wrap up month-long food drive, bring attention to city’s food insecurity

VIDEO: Building partially collapses under raging fire in downtown Victoria

City issues air quality advisory as fire crews take defensive approach

Murder charge laid in man’s weekend death in Duncan

27-year-old suspect arrested at scene

Harry, Meghan ‘absolutely thrilled’ about birth of baby boy

The infant will be seventh in line to the British throne

B.C. youth coach banned amid sexual harassment, bullying scandal: Water Polo Canada

Justin Mitchell can’t take part in Water Polo Canada events or clubs

Vaccine against fentanyl shows promising results in rats: U.S. study

Rats chose food more times instead of fentanyl after receiving the vaccine treatment

Crook banned from Vancouver Island

Nanaimo RCMP buy prolific offender a ferry ticket after a criminal charge last week

B.C. man who taught others to evade millions in taxes loses appeal

Russell Porisky of Chilliwack counselled hundreds to dodge a total of $11.5 million in income tax

Canfor sawmills back up in B.C. after week-long curtailment

Canfor curtails production due to lumber prices and the high cost of fibre

Polls open for Nanaimo-Ladysmith byelection

Central Vancouver Island riding has been without representation since January

Most Read