PHOTOS: British Columbians show their support for Humboldt with ‘Jersey Day’

People across the province donned their hockey jerseys to show support for the Humboldt Broncos

British Columbians sent their support for the family members of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash Thursday, during nation-wide ‘Jersey Day.’

Created by a group of hockey moms in Langley, the simple act of posting a photo in a sports jersey has gone viral, all to honour those who lost their loved one’s in last week’s bus crash northeast of Saskatoon.

READ MORE: Langley hockey moms jersey campaign to honour Humboldt players goes international

 

Previous story
B.C. introduces legislation amending tenants rights in demolitions, renovations
Next story
Wilf Taekema promoted to director of engineering and public works

Just Posted

Wilf Taekema promoted to director of engineering and public works

Taekema will oversee the city of Port Alberni’s engineering and infrastructure projects

Cowichan’s Big Stick paying tribute to Humboldt Broncos

Broncos logo adorns Stick, community plans light-up

UPDATE: Highway 4 reopened in Whiskey Creek

Road closed Thursday morning after Hydro lines downed in vehicle incident

Port Alberni ends grant contract for Stamp Avenue path

$200,000 will not be expended for multi-use path

New spill response bases on hold as pipeline paused

Future of six new bases, 125 jobs, on in limbo over Kinder Morgan decision

Port Alberni is #HumboldtStrong

Community shows support for Broncos with jerseys

New spill response bases on hold as pipeline paused

Future of six new bases, 125 jobs, on Vancouver Island in limbo over Kinder Morgan decision

BCTF files human rights complaint against B.C. school trustee over LGBTQ comments

Chilliwack school trustee’s ongoing vitriol towards transgender youth and campaign against LGBTQ spurs claim

Trudeau government should make ‘robust’ reforms to info law, report card says

Report conducted as part of the Open Government Partnership’s evaluation scheme

B.C. MP calls for criminal probe into drug manufacturers of opioids

Don Davies wants the government to seek compensation for costs of treating addiction to the drugs

Team Canada releases roster for 2018 IIHF World Championship

Vancouver Canuck Bo Horvat, Coquitlam-born Mathew Barzal and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins of Burnaby selected

Union calls for nurses to be included in workers mental health legislation

Acting president Christine Sorensen said omitting nurses discriminates against front-line workers

Humboldt tragedy brings back bad memories for junior hockey coach

Chilliwack Chiefs bench boss Jason Tatarnic was involved in a bus accident with Woodstock in 2007.

B.C. police officer dies after 30 years in a coma

Injuries sustained while on-duty left Victoria officer in a coma until his death Wednesday

Most Read