The BC SPCA in Fort St. John said on May , 2020 that staff are caring for an injured mom and nine puppies brought into care through a Good Samaritan who discovered the dogs and took them to a local vet. (BC SPCA photo)

PHOTOS: Injured mom, litter of nine puppies rescued in northern B.C.

It will be several weeks until the puppies will be ready to be adopted from the BC SPCA

An injured dog and her nine puppies are currently in the care of staff at the BC SPCA’s Fort St. John shelter after being discovered by a Good Samaritan recently.

The mother dog, now named Nova, and her litter were brought to the animal welfare agency underweight and suffering from severe physical trauma to her back and neck, including two dislocated shoulders, BC SPCA’s Lori Chortyk said in a statement on Tuesday (May 5).

“In addition to these injuries, Nova was enduring the constant discomfort of ear mites and a skin rash,” she continued. “She is now on multiple medications, strict cage rest and is undergoing physiotherapy to decrease the swelling in her joints.”

It’s unclear exactly how the dog sustained the injuries. Due to medication required to make her better, Nova is unable to feed her nine puppies so staff have stepped up to provide supplemented feedings multiple times a day, Chortyk said.

ALSO READ: More than 400 animals have been adopted amid pandemic

“Despite the agonizing pain she [Nova] has been in, she has been such a devoted mom, but now it’s time to let her rest and recover while we look after her babies,” she added.

Nova will require up to four months in SPCA care before she is ready for adoption. Meanwhile, the puppies are still growing and will not be available for adoption for at least five weeks.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BCSPCA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Give adequate, quality supply of personal protective gear to nurses: B.C. union

Just Posted

Property crime still on the rise in Port Alberni

Thefts from vehicles triple in a year

City of Port Alberni sets tax rate at 1.1 percent for 2020

Residents warned next year’s increase will likely be double digits

Welding mishap causes San Group mill fire, says Port Alberni fire chief

A passerby saw flames shooting out the roof of a building at 2 a.m.

Truck fire at entrance to Port Alberni marina causes excitement

The Port Alberni Fire Department doused a pickup truck fire on River… Continue reading

Second seafood freezer trawler will soon call Port Alberni home

Independent Seafoods Canada adds second vessel to base in Alberni Inlet

VIDEO: B.C. strata residents break out in song to salute COVID-19 frontline workers

“…it’s a beautiful way to say thanks. And it’s also entertaining for people walking by.”

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

Ducklings rescued after mom abandons them trying to cross busy Island highway

BC SPCA Wild ARC plans to release babies back to the wild in about a month

PHOTOS: Injured mom, litter of nine puppies rescued in northern B.C.

It will be several weeks until the puppies will be ready to be adopted from the BC SPCA

Isolated Kyuquot seeks further seclusion amidst the pandemic

Accessible only by air or water, no one can get in or out of Kyuquot without First Nation’s permission

B.C. Liberals call for more COVID-19 business tax relief

Andrew Wilkinson urges sales tax ‘holiday’ for 60-90 days

Federal scientists predict high wildfire risk across Western Canada

The risk gradually falls over the course of the summer, but remains above the 30-year average.

VIDEO: Vancouver police seek unknown man who punched Asian woman in face

Police say they have seen an increase in anti-Asian hate-motivated incidents

Ramadan in a pandemic: How COVID-19 is affecting Islam’s holy month in B.C.

Canadians are having to change the way they worship

Most Read