Emergency crews on scene on Nanaimo’s Finlayson Street, where a cyclist was run over by a runaway pickup truck. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Pickup with no driver at the wheel runs over cyclist in Nanaimo

Man transported to hospital with unknown injuries

A man was injured after being run over by a pickup truck that didn’t have a driver at the wheel.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue, RCMP, and B.C. Ambulance Service were called to the 100 block of Finlayson Street on Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m., after a cyclist was struck by a pickup truck that rolled off the road.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue assistant chief Troy Libbus said the truck’s owner was loading a dog into the back of the pickup when the truck started rolling and struck the patient. Bystanders were able to jack up the truck to help free the victim.

The man suffered unknown injuries and has been transported to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.


car accident

