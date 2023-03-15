BC Transit is rolling out tap-and-go fare options in a Greater Victoria pilot before they’re expanded to 30 other transit systems in the province. A BC Transit bus picks up passengers from a Douglas Street stop during the morning commute. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Transit is rolling out tap-and-go fare options in a Greater Victoria pilot before they’re expanded to 30 other transit systems in the province. A BC Transit bus picks up passengers from a Douglas Street stop during the morning commute. (Black Press Media file photo)

Pilot program will introduce Greater Victoria transit riders to tap-and-go fares

Umo will allow paying with cell phones, reloadable cards, then debit and credit cards this spring

Bus riders in Greater Victoria will see electronic fare systems start to roll out over the coming weeks in a test of Umo’s contactless pay platform.

The pilot program in the Victoria Regional Transit System will come before the tap-and-go fare systems are fully implemented later in the spring.

BC Transit says Umo (pronounced you-mo) will replace the current technology and equipment that’s at the end of its life. Riders will be able to use their mobile app, reloadable cards, debit or credit cards and mobile wallets to pay for their fare.

“These new payment methods will increase access to transit by removing barriers such as requiring riders to continually pre-purchase tickets and passes or carry exact change,” BC Transit said in a news release.

The new payment options will be implemented in two phases, with the Umo app and reloadable Umo cards coming first before the other types can be used. Riders will also still be able to pay with cash.

The launch of Umo – only for BC Transit employees initially before expanding to the wider ridership – will see monthly passes eventually be scrapped in exchange for 30-day passes. That change aims to keep the convenience of a long-term unlimited fare, but looks to give riders more flexibility since they will no longer have to wait until the start of a calendar month.

Riders can also load cash on their account and use that balance to pay for trips. Purchasing the 30-day passes and loading cash can be done on a mobile device, through a web portal and at a retailer. Riders then board the bus by tapping their Umo app or their reloadable card.

The new systems will also expand the ways users get a DayPASS, which offers unlimited day travel for $5 in Greater Victoria. Riders using the Umo app or reloadable card will have their fare capped and automatically converted to a DayPASS once they tap or scan while boarding their second trip of the day.

“A rider will never pay more than two times the value of a cash fare for unlimited daily travel,” the release said.

After the Greater Victoria pilot, BC Transit will start implementing Umo in 30 transit systems and five interregional routes across B.C.

READ: Date set for faster RapidBus route between Langford and downtown Victoria

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BC TransitGreater VictoriaTransitVictoria

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Port Alberni RCMP seek three wanted people
Next story
VIDEO: Man accused of ‘punching’ cars with machete in Langley to soon stand trial

Just Posted

From left to right: Derek Maclean, Harley Tryon and Loni Jocelyn Titian. (PHOTOS COURTESY PORT ALBERNI RCMP)
Port Alberni RCMP seek three wanted people

The NK’Mip Canyon Desert Golf Course presents stunning views of the South Okanagan Valley. (nkmipcanyon.ca)
B.C.’s first Indigenous Golf Championship tees off in South Okanagan

BC Housing won’t be renewing the Port Alberni Shelter Society’s contract to operate Our Home on Eighth shelter. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Shelter residents worry as BC Housing seeks new operator in Port Alberni

Port Alberni artist Shelley Penner, with her People’s Choice award winning painting of a vintage logging truck at McLean Mill National HIstoric Site, receives accolades and a cheque for $500 from members of Arrowsmith Rotary Club and Grove Art Gallery director Melissa Martin, right. (March 10, 2023) (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Shelley Penner’s colourful depiction of a vintage truck at McLean Mill wins award

Pop-up banner image