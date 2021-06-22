Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Pilots say no reason to continue quarantines for vaccinated international travellers

Prime minister says Canada still trying to limit number of incoming tourists

The union that represents 59,000 pilots across Canada and the U.S. said the federal government’s new travel announcement “doesn’t do enough” in helping the industry recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tim Perry, president of the Air Line Pilots Association, said that the plan lacks clarity going forward even though the move represented a “positive step.”

New rules announced by the federal government Monday (June 21) will allow fully vaccinated Canadian citizens and permanent residents to bypass quarantine requirements, including the expensive hotel quarantine for air travellers, as long as they provide proof of vaccination and test negative for COVID-19 prior to flight and upon arrival.

However, the border remains closed and travel into the country remains the domain of Canadians and other essential travellers.

“I think that doing away with the quarantine hotel and the (other) quarantine makes sense, we’ve been calling for that for some time,” Perry told Black Press Media by phone Tuesday.

“There’s no reason to differentiate between a fully vaccinated U.S. citizen or a fully vaccinated Canadian.”

Speaking at a press conference Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that while fully vaccinated travellers may themselves be protected, the new measures were aimed at protecting people in Canada who may not be fully immunized.

“Full vaccincation is good for protection but if you’re returning to a community that is only partially (vaccinated) or with low levels of vaccination, that is a risk to public health,” Trudeau said, noting that keeping borders shut reduces the flow of travellers into Canada as provinces continue to struggle through the pandemic.

Unlike the U.S., Canada has not released guidance for the more than 20 per cent of its population that is fully vaccinated. In the U.S., the Center for Disease Control has allowed fully immunized individuals to take off their masks, even when in the presence of unvaccinated people. In a brief released in late March, the U.S. CDC said that people fully vaccinated with an mRNA vaccine “are less likely to have asymptomatic infection or to transmit SARS-CoV-2 to others.”

Perry said that the pilots’s association is not advocating to a full return to travel right now – just a plan.

“We’re not advocating to cut corners or travel prematurely. In fact, we have been very careful not to say it’s time to travel since the very beginning,” he said.

“We’ve been calling for a plan, not even necessarily tied to dates, but tied to metrics… that have been established internationally for a long time and that Canada has been slow on adopting.”

Pilots, and other airline staff, Perry noted, were largely vaccinated in phase 2 of provincial vaccination plans as essential workers. Those pilots he said, are still largely laid off as travel throughout Canada, and outside of the country, continues to stagnate.

“We have thousands of pilots laid off, and other leading nations in economies are bringing their their workers back to work,” he said, noting that the industry will need time to retrain pilots and get planes up in the air and ready to go.

“We’re not only worried about losing the travel season, and the work and the jobs, but we’re also worried about long term impacts on the market share, which will have a long term impact on our jobs, and careers and the profession here.”

VIDEO: Border quarantine to soon lift for fully vaccinated Canadians

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Air TravelCoronavirus

Previous story
Penticton heads to court over homeless shelter as BC Housing audit begins
Next story
Black bear believed to have killed miniature donkey in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

The Somass Sawmill sits idle in early May 2021. While the kilns have been in use occasionally, and the lot has been used to store woodchips this spring, the mill has been curtailed since July 27, 2017. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni to expropriate Somass Sawmill from Western Forest Products

Sawmill has been ‘indefinitely’ curtailed since 2017

CELEBRATING INDIGENOUS PEOPLES DAY Council members and witnesses from the Hupacasath First Nation, left, and Tseshaht First Nation, right, prepare to raise their respective flags in front of Port Alberni City Hall on Monday, June 21, 2021. The flags will permanently fly as part of the city’s reconciliation work. See more coverage from the flag raising ceremony on page A5. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Hupacasath, Tseshaht First Nations flags to fly at Port Alberni City Hall

Addition of permanent Indigenous flags are a response to reconciliation

A coroner’s inquest will be taking place at the Capitol Theatre in Port Alberni for the next week. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
B.C. teen who died following police custody recalled as ‘friend to many’

Police sent Jocelyn George to hospital after intoxication had gone ‘beyond the realm’ of normal detox

Emergency vehicles are parked outside of the Wintergreen Apartments on Fourth Avenue. (SUSAN QUINN / Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni RCMP investigate stabbing on Fourth Avenue

Two men were found with ‘significant’ injuries near Wintergreen Apartments

By protesting uninvited in First Nations’ territories, conservationists are acting in a neocolonial or paternalistic manner, says Huu-ay-aht Chief Robert Dennis. Photo by Heather Thomson
A closer look: do Vancouver Island First Nations support the war in the woods?

First Nations/environmentalist old growth alliance uneasy, if it exists at all

A person stands in a tower on the perimeter of the Number 3 Detention Center in Dabancheng in western China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on April 23, 2021. Human rights groups and Western nations led by the United States, Britain and Germany accused China of massive crimes against the Uyghur minority and demanded unimpeded access for U.N. experts at a virtual meeting on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 denounced by China as “politically motivated” and based on “lies.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mark Schiefelbein
VIDEO: Trudeau demands truth from China about Uyghurs

PM says Canada has admitted broken Indigenous relationship, unlike China on Uyghurs

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran, middle right, participates in a ribbon-cutting ceremony in honour of the launch of Kelowna’s plasma donor centre at Orchard Plaza Mall on June 22. From left to right: Canadian Blood Services’ business development manager Janna Pantella, Canadian Blood Services’ operational excellence manager Tyler Burke, Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran and Canadian Blood Services’ centre manager Janine Johns. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
B.C.’s first dedicated plasma donor centre opens in Kelowna

The Kelowna location is the third dedicated plasma donor to open in Canada

Children walk with their parents to Sherwood Park Elementary in North Vancouver for the first day back to school on Sept. 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Study reassures parents, teachers that COVID-19 infrequently shared at school

Federally funded study in Vancouver finds risk in the classroom and in the community identical

Conservative MP Kevin Waugh rises during Question Period in the House of Commons Tuesday April 13, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Single-game sports betting about to become legal in Canada

Senate passes bill to take sports gambling away from overseas agencies

Point Roberts is part of the mainland United States but not physically connected to it, to reach the community by land one must pass through Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Closed Canadian border leaves Point Roberts’ only grocery store on verge of closure

‘We’re Americans but we’re not attached to America. It’s easy to forget we’re here,’ says owner Ali Hayton

Robin Sanford and her fiance Simon Park were married in an impromptu ceremony at Abbotsford Regional Hospital on June 16. (Submitted photo)
Mom dies day after witnessing daughter’s hospital wedding in Abbotsford

Nurses help arrange impromptu ceremony in 3 hours for bride and groom

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson with Premier John Horgan after the budget speech Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. home owner grant won’t be altered, despite expert advice

Tax break for residences worth up to $1.6 million too popular

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. conservation officer Sgt. Todd Hunter said a black bear is believed to have killed local livestock. (THE NEWS/files)
Black bear believed to have killed miniature donkey in Maple Ridge

Trap set for predator that has been killing livestock

Most Read