Washrooms and food service are down at Swartz Bay as the ferry terminal deals with a water main issue. (Black Press Media file photo)

Pipe problem shuts down toilets, food service at Victoria ferry terminal

Portable washrooms available throughout Victoria terminal, says BC Ferries

Ongoing issues with a water leak at Swartz Bay have forced BC Ferries staff to close off its washrooms and food service until further notice.

Passengers were forced to sit tight for a few hours Wednesday morning while BC Ferries delivered portable washrooms to the Greater Victoria terminal. At 12:30 p.m. the transportation company said the temporary toilets had arrived and are available throughout the terminal.

An accessible portage washroom is available at the north end of the Lands End Cafe building.

BC Ferries said it’s working to fix the pipe problem as soon as possible but hasn’t provided a timeline for when it expects service to be restored and apologized for any inconvenience caused.

