A small plane had to make an emergency landing Sunday, May 22, at the Vernon Regional Airport. (File photo)

A small plane had to make an emergency landing Sunday, May 22, at the Vernon Regional Airport. (File photo)

Plane makes emergency landing Sunday at Okanagan airport

Nobody injured after small plane touches down at Vernon Regional Airport without landing gear extended

The Vernon Regional Airport’s Emergency Response Plan was activated Sunday afternoon, May 22, after a single-engine plane landed on the runway without having its landing gear extended.

Only one person was aboard the aircraft at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported.

No other aircraft or objects were involved and no major damage was done to the airport infrastructure.

The runway was closed temporarily while a local aircraft repair company helped extricate the disabled plane from the area.

The runway has since been cleared and reopened.

No information is available regarding potential cause of the incident.

READ MORE: Vernon School District vaults gymnastics club into new home

READ MORE: Final day for 102nd Falkland Stampede

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

AirportEmergency PreparednessVernon

Previous story
WHO chief: COVID pandemic is ‘most certainly not over’
Next story
215: Memorial honours unmarked graves found 1 year ago at former Kamloops residential school

Just Posted

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Camille Kenoras holds eagle feathers as she laughs during a ceremony to mark the one-year anniversary of the TkÕemlœps te SecwŽpemc announcement of the detection of the remains of 215 children at an unmarked burial site at the former residential school, in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, May 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
215: Memorial honours unmarked graves found 1 year ago at former Kamloops residential school

Loon Lake Campground near the Alberni Summit opened in time for the May long weekend. It is Mosaic Forest Management’s 14th not-for-profit campsite. (MOSAIC FOREST MANAGEMENT PHOTO)
New campground opens at Loon Lake in time for May long weekend

A young girl drums during a healing ceremony in town square to honour Chantel Moore in Edmundston, N.B. on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Moore was a 26-year-old Indigenous woman who was fatally shot by police in Edmundston on June 4. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray
Chantel Moore inquest coroner jury says police use-of-force policy needs review

Port Alberni author Laura Sturgeon debuted two new books—Alone in the Castle for young adults, and Where In the World Will I Find the Perfect Pet? for children—in November 2021. (PHOTO COURTESY LAURA STURGEON)
Three ‘Alberniology’ contributors read at Electric Mermaid in Port Alberni