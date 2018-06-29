Plane with 2 people aboard goes missing while travelling through B.C.

Small aircraft route included going from Kelowna, to Hope and Boundary Bay before landing in Nanaimo

A search is underway for two people aboard a small aircraft that has gone missing while travelling to several destinations across B.C.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) in Victoria said Friday that the plane, a Cessna 182, took off from Calgary Springs at about 9 a.m. PST Thursday.

Officials say the electronic locator transmitter aboard the plane was activated at about 11 a.m.

The pair was flying a route from Kelowna, to Hope, then to Boundary Bay with a planned landing in Nanaimo.

Search and rescue crews are currently focusing on the area between Hope and Merritt, but the cloudy and wet weather is hampering search efforts, according to an update by the JRCC.

A Buffalo aircraft and a Cormorant Helicopter from Canadian Forces Base Comox is being used to search by air, while Hope Search and Rescue members complete a ground search of the area.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ferry repair won’t be finished until after long weekend
Next story
Students call for resignation of principal who compiled list of black students

Just Posted

Cherry Creek park, fire hall seeing upgrades

Co-op Community Spaces grant awarded to Alberni-based project for a second year

Plane with 2 people aboard goes missing while travelling through B.C.

Small aircraft route included going from Kelowna, to Hope and Boundary Bay before landing in Nanaimo

Port Alberni implements stage one water restrictions

City-wide restrictions start on Sunday, July 1

Kick off the summer with Teas on the Terrace

First Port Alberni performance will feature Morgan Schoen

Island-wide business licence eyed

Twenty-four Island communities mulling idea

WATCH: Alberni school’s fun fair takes on western flair

We take a look back at AW Neill students enjoying a Hee Haw

Popular Fanny Bay forest gallery closes; property sold

George Sawchuk’s “Wacky Woods” was a popular site with visitors for over 40 years

A look at the numbers behind Ottawa’s tariff reprisal against Trump

Canada is imposing dollar-for-dollar tariff “countermeasures” on up to $16.6 billion worth of U.S. imports

Feds learned by accident of Harper’s plans to visit White House next week

Former prime minister Stephen Harper is reportedly planning a trip to the White House next week, bucking convention.

Fixing Phoenix to take five years, billions to fix, report says

The report says the problem-plagued Phoenix payroll system has already cost government coffers more than $1 billion

Suspect in Maryland newspaper shooting to appear on 5 murder charges

A man armed with smoke grenades and a shotgun attacked journalists in the building Thursday, killing several people

Supreme Court cuts jail time for Edmonton man in crash that killed a toddler

Following his conviction, Richard Suter was kidnapped by a vigilante who sliced off his thumb.

Ferry repair won’t be finished until after long weekend

Sailing waits expected at Departure Bay and Horseshoe Bay

Sister confirms remains found near Ucluelet were Ryan Daley and Dan Archbald

The remains were discovered by a woman walking her dog near Ucluelet sometime between June 11-15.

Most Read