‘Please take my tenant!’ Landlord posts to Used Victoria

Landlord will pay you damage, first month’s rent to take his tenant

While most landlords may think giving their tenant proper notice to leave is enough, Jake Corr decided he wanted to do something extra.

On Dec. 8, he took to Used Victoria and posted an ad calling on someone to “Please take my tenant!!!”

It wasn’t because his tenant is bad, as the title may suggest. On the contrary, in the two-and-a-half years Dustin has been renting from Corr, he has always been “respectful, clean and easy to live with.”

No, the only reason Corr is having to ask Dustin to leave is that he and his wife are expecting a set of twins in the coming months and need the extra space.

Corr said Dustin works at the Esquimalt shipyards and is a big guy with tattoos, “so maybe he doesn’t give off the best impression if you see him across the street. But he’s actually a really nice and cool guy, so I don’t want it to be difficult for him to find a new place.”

Not only did Corr post the ad, he has also offered to pay the new landlord Dustin’s damage and first month’s rent.

Corr said he and his wife had originally planned to move into a new house and offer Dustin a suite there, but with the pandemic and the pregnancy they decided now wasn’t the best time.

The ad can be found at usedvic.com.

Do you have a story tip? Email: jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca.

