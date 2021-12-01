Aaron Dawson, emergency program co-ordinator for the City of Parksville, visits the PQB News/VI Daily studios. (Peter McCully photo)

Aaron Dawson, emergency program co-ordinator for the City of Parksville, visits the PQB News/VI Daily studios. (Peter McCully photo)

Podcast: Are you prepared in case of a weather emergency?

Parksville emergency program co-ordinator Aaron Dawson discusses recent floods

PQBeat · Aaron Dawson – Emergency program co-ordinator 11:30:2021

For our latest installment, PQB News/VI Daily editor Philip Wolf talks with Aaron Dawson, emergency program co-ordinator for the City of Parksville, about efforts in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area to help with residents displaced during recent flooding, as well as updates on continuing EMO programs.

