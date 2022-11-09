Chef Jade Berg on the Sunshine Coast of B.C. (HULU photo)

PODCAST.: B.C. chef Jade Berg gets creative on Disney’s ‘Chefs vs. Wild’

TODAY IN B.C.: Foraging in the woods on the Sunshine Coast to create a 5-star meal

You will find ‘Today in B.C.’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

‘Chefs Vs. Wild’ is a new show on Hulu which will premiere in Canada on Disney+.

The premise is that a fine dining chef is paired up with a survivalist somewhere in the woods on the West Coast. They have four days to gather as many ingredients as they can while surviving on their own, then use those ingredients to create a five-star meal.

Chef Jade Berg tells Today in B.C. host Peter McCully that he left High River, Alta., to work in the restaurant industry in Vancouver and eventually settling in Campbell River on Vancouver Island.

“Living on the coast since 2008 and Campbell River for almost eight years, I have never seen that much rain in a week, let alone sleeping (without a sleeping bag) on a bed of sword ferns while all trying to figure out how you’re going make a meal,” said Berg. “It was the rainiest, most miserable weather I have put myself through and there was a night where I thought, ‘what have I done to myself?’”

Berg talks about food you can find in the woods or on the beach and uses for those ingredients as well as some of the ‘wild ingredient’ dishes he has prepared as a private chef.

You can follow the chef’s adventures at: www.instagram.com/chef_jade_berg/

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

LISTEN: The Nature Trust of BC has conserved more than 500 properties

LISTEN: Colin James, Canada’s musical road warrior

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Black PressBritish ColumbiaPodcasts

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Massachusetts’ Healey is 1st lesbian elected governor in U.S.
Next story
David Eby to be sworn in as B.C. premier at Vancouver Musqueam centre

Just Posted

The Port Alberni Black Sheep team up to take down a Surrey player during a game on Saturday, Nov. 5. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni Black Sheep tie with Surrey in rugby action

Tseshaht First Nation elder Cody Gus drops the ceremonial puck before a game between the Alberni Valley Bulldogs and the Cranbrook Bucks on Saturday, Nov. 5. (PHOTO COURTESY CHAISSON CREATIVE)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs drop close game against Bucks

Someone cleared trees on the Bamfield Road after the Dec. 20 storm, cutting a big enough space for vehicles to pass through. STELLA PETERS PHOTO
Improving road access opening up opportunities for Bamfield

In 2021, Laura Johnson , a Métis faculty member (left, seen with Diana Segura-Sojo), established a new partnership with Tecnológico de Costa Rica for a student virtual exchange. Photo supplied
North Island College launches innovative global learning plan