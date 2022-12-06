HAVAN’s chair Mark Cooper, president of Shakespeare Homes & Renovations. (HAVAN photo)

HAVAN’s chair Mark Cooper, president of Shakespeare Homes & Renovations. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Finding the right builder for you and your project

TODAY IN B.C.: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’ offers sound advice, perfect for people looking for homebuilding, design and renovation connections and resources.

More than just an inspiration board, ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’ features HAVAN’s homebuilding experts sharing behind-the-walls knowledge, in plain language, on design, build and renovation industry best practices to help homeowners build it right, the first time.

On this edition of ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’, like shoring up blocks in a solid foundation, HAVAN’s chair Mark Cooper, president of Shakespeare Homes & Renovations, walks us through finding the right builder for your home building project.

Co-hosts Jennifer-Lee Gunson and Michael Freedman offer engaging conversations and insight into HAVAN members, passionate about homeowners protecting one of life’s greatest investments – your home.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC and BC Hydro.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real-time reno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sage Haven Society, BC Housing celebrate housing project in Port Alberni
Next story
Events planned to honour victims of Ecole Polytechnique shooting on 33rd anniversary

Just Posted

Wahmeesh Ken Watts, Tseshaht First Nation elected chief councillor, offers a prayer at the celebration of Sage Haven Society’s second stage housing project on Nov. 25 in the foyer at Port Alberni City Hall. To his left is Josie Osborne, Mid Island-Pacific Rim MLA. On his right are Tracy Melis and Hareena Gillis. (HEATHER WARREN/ Alberni Valley News)
Sage Haven Society, BC Housing celebrate housing project in Port Alberni

The King Edward Liquor Store is located in the 3600-block of Third Avenue in Port Alberni, B.C. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Port Alberni RCMP investigating series of robberies

(File photo)
Stabbing leaves one dead, several injured in Port Alberni

Hugh Grist is chair of the Alberni Valley Community Foundation. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Alberni Valley Community Foundation calls for grant applications