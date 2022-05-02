Arrowsmith Search and Rescue search manager Nick Rivers, left, and Maureen LaFleche, a hiker who was rescued after a harrowing fall in May of 2021. (Peter McCully photo)

PODCAST: Island hiker recalls her ‘life-saving’ rescue by Search and Rescue crews

PQBeat: Parksville woman recovering well after sustaining serious injuries in fall

The PQB News podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes, iHeart, Amazon or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

For our latest installment (click the arrow on the above photo to listen), PQB News/Vancouver Island Daily editor Philip Wolf talks with Maureen LaFleche, a hiker who was rescued on May 2, 2021 by Arrowsmith Search and Rescue crews after a harrowing fall; and Nick Rivers, ASAR search manager, part of the crew involved in the rescue.

